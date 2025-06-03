Jurassic Lark: Parody AI Video Has Trump Announcing Dinosaurs Will Be Used to Guard the Southern Border

A Bordersaurus? An AI-enhanced parody video featuring President Donald Trump had dinosaur lovers asking, 'What if?' The short clip had Trump discussing plans to use dinos to protect the southern border of the U.S. Yes, it would be awesome!

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (MARCH)

Donald Trump wants to use WHAT to enforce the border? Violent. Bizarre. Potentially unstoppable.

Unreal. pic.twitter.com/hlmQKPbbep — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) June 2, 2025

Imagine if we had our own Jurassic Park spanning the length of the border.

We could have guard towers and towering Tyrannosaurus Rexes patrolling the border. Those T. Rexes would be known as the ‘short arms of the law.’

Finally .. weaponozed T. rex — Brynn Woods (@valkmommy_brynn) June 2, 2025

It was on the tip of everyone's tongue, but then Donald J Trump (a leader with big ideas), came out and said it.



What a pro, right? — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) June 2, 2025

Ok, that’s just cool!

Commenters say we would need someone to train our nation’s border dinos. There’s only one choice - Chris Pratt!

This only works if @prattprattpratt is the velociraptor trainer. I've seen his work. Damn sharp. Some people will tell ypu movies are make believe. Some of us know better. — Cognitive Dissident (@DaGreatCarbonzo) June 2, 2025

I have @prattprattpratt on speed-dial, and he just confirmed that he's on-board — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) June 2, 2025

We could keep Pratt around in case Trump’s cybernetic raccoon initiative ever gets off the ground.

Despite the disclaimer at the end of the video and the outlandish content, some thought the Trump dinosaur proposal was real.

My god you can’t be serious you thought this was real — Ltk1124 (@lorimarie1124) June 2, 2025

Trump's right there saying it. You can't just fake something like this. Don't try to gaslight me...it won't work — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) June 2, 2025

Honestly, I’m stunned at the number of people who didn’t immediately realize you were sharing this as satire. — Zombie Veritas (@ZombieVeritas) June 2, 2025

These comment sections are always a treat — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) June 2, 2025

Those commenters would make nice treats for our T. Rexes and velociraptors.

Ok, back to dreaming about border dinos.

I’m sad that this is satire. I want CBD on mounted Dinos — Wesley James (@_WesleyxJames_) June 3, 2025

😂😂😂 mounted velociraptors — Johnny Number Five (@johnnyfyve) June 3, 2025

Hell yeah! Raptors for everyone! — Jeff (@Jeff55645) June 2, 2025

Sharks in the Rio Grande and velociraptors in Arizona — Lt. Campusano (@CampusPoliceSgt) June 3, 2025

‘Life, uh, finds a way.’ We hope you’re right, Dr. Malcolm. We want to make Trump's Jurassic lark into a real Jurassic Park along the border!