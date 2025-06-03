MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Has Two of the Worst Takes in the History of...
Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum
Jurassic Lark: Parody AI Video Has Trump Announcing Dinosaurs Will Be Used to Guard the Southern Border

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 AM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Patrick Murphy

A Bordersaurus? An AI-enhanced parody video featuring President Donald Trump had dinosaur lovers asking, 'What if?' The short clip had Trump discussing plans to use dinos to protect the southern border of the U.S. Yes, it would be awesome!

Here’s the video. (MARCH)

Imagine if we had our own Jurassic Park spanning the length of the border.

We could have guard towers and towering Tyrannosaurus Rexes patrolling the border. Those T. Rexes would be known as the ‘short arms of the law.’

Ok, that’s just cool!

Commenters say we would need someone to train our nation’s border dinos. There’s only one choice - Chris Pratt!

We could keep Pratt around in case Trump’s cybernetic raccoon initiative ever gets off the ground.

Despite the disclaimer at the end of the video and the outlandish content, some thought the Trump dinosaur proposal was real.

Those commenters would make nice treats for our T. Rexes and velociraptors.

Ok, back to dreaming about border dinos.

‘Life, uh, finds a way.’ We hope you’re right, Dr. Malcolm. We want to make Trump's Jurassic lark into a real Jurassic Park along the border!

