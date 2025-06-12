Florida Man UNLEASHED! Ron DeSantis Reminds Citizens They Have the Green Light Against Mobs

What's happening in Los Angeles is not funny, but the violent uprising in the city has led to some amusing events, such as when one deranged protester tried to play chicken with an ICE SUV and nearly became road pizza for his trouble.

NEW: Far-left activist playing chicken with ICE agents in Los Angeles. Guess who always wins?https://t.co/phfmZJhNW8 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 6, 2025

That person is lucky he didn't have to be scooped up with a shovel.

But the incident is also scary because all you have to do is imagine if these were not trained federal agents driving the car, but just your average citizen. You can see the tactic. One person stands in front of the vehicle so it can't move, and then the mob descends on the people within.

Anyone in that situation faces a real dilemma. Either remain stopped at risk to your life, or drive away, which, if you live in a blue state, might mean that some Soros DA will try to ruin your life for defending yourself against a violent mob.

One of the reasons that so many people have moved to Florida over the past few years is that Governor Ron DeSantis has a simple message to rioters:

'Don't try that s*** down here.'

Yesterday on the Dave Rubin podcast, DeSantis was talking about the violence in Los Angeles and took a moment to remind his citizens that, in Florida, if a mob surrounds your car, you have a green light. Watch:

🚨FLORIDA (MAD) MAN: Governor DeSantis gives Floridians GREENLIGHT to Run Over Protestors Blocking Them in the Streets.



"That's their fault for impinging on you!"



Do you agree with @GovRonDeSantis? pic.twitter.com/LaBRdP1PwB — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 12, 2025

This is not a new development in Florida. The law was passed in 2021 after the 'fiery, but mostly peaceful' Summer of Love.

But it's still great to hear DeSantis remind Floridians that they do not have to put their lives at risk. Hit the gas and get the hell out of there. Whatever happens to the mob trying to attack you is THEIR fault.

It's just one of the many reasons we do not see scenes out of Florida that resemble anything like what we are seeing in Los Angeles, even though cities like Miami still lean blue.

Because Florida don't play.

HA.

Important reminder, however, for any 'Florida men.' You have to be in a life-or-death situation. The state doesn't permit running Communists down randomly.

Yet.

Where can we get one of those window stickers?

If you are stupid enough to try and stop me with using your body to stop my car than you deserve to get run over. https://t.co/QFpMmk0rtA — ɢɛȶ ǟ ʟɨʄɛ ( ͠° ͟ʖ ͡°) 😵‍💫 (@CaptainWoosah) June 12, 2025

Yes. Yes, you do.

What happened to Reginald Denny in Los Angeles in 1992 was horrific.

I won't even give you a courtesy honk if you're going to get in front of my vehicle — Stoic Gulag Inmate #69420 (@stoicfather) June 12, 2025

Not even a glance in the rear-view mirror.

Absolutely I have no responsibility to sit anywhere and let a mob of protestors attack me and my property — Clay Conservator (@FloridaWhigs) June 12, 2025

As a new FL resident from Colorado, I am learning to like you more and more @GovRonDeSantis. https://t.co/gp954Mq04I — Pascal Wagner (@PascalWagner1) June 12, 2025

Just as long as you left your blue voting patterns behind in Colorado as well.

This should be nationwide rule to stop protestors from impeding traffic! https://t.co/1NPOXtc8O5 — franster (@the_franster) June 12, 2025

Absolutely.

And even though the 'Just Stop Oil' protesters generally don't try to attack people when they lie down in the middle of a freeway, there should be SEVERE penalties for them, including lengthy prison stays, for endangering public safety.

Don't surround my family and me while we're driving. My Governor says I can run you over, and to save my family, I will indeed run you over. https://t.co/jdoDndxhml — The Based Mother (née Elena) (@TheBasedMother) June 12, 2025

Any sensible person and parent would. But it's wonderful to know that Florida has your back if you ever need to do something like that to protect yourself.

God Bless Ron DeSantis. — John Sciola (@JohnASciola) June 12, 2025

Indeed.

Is there even any question that he is, hands down, the best governor in America?

Meanwhile, California keeps electing people like Gavin Newsom, who thinks doing nothing in a crisis, except tweeting and blaming Donald Trump, is good governance.

Do better, California. Or you may not live to regret it.