Ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Says He Won’t Seek A Second Chance...
New Flames: Dems Have a Burning Desire to Run a Pres. Ticket of...
Same and Lame: Videos Show Pro-Illegal Alien Influencers Using Similar Phrases Against ICE...
DOJ's Opposition to Newsom's Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (And...
'DUMPSTER FIRE is Their State Flower': Riots Move up the West Coast and...
‘Journalist’ Graveyard: Terry Moran Announces New Podcast on Substack After Being Dumped b...
'Live Ammo It Is Then!' Local L.A. News Outlet Demands Police Ditch the...
VIP
MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle Clings to Legacy Media’s Sinking Ship as Cheap Fakes 2.0...
ABC News Courageously Calls Out 'Violent' Immigration Riots - In Ireland
VIP
The Nation: What If Property Destruction Is an Articulate Expression
Dem TDS Accounts Insist This Video Proves Trump Was 'Booed Mercilessly' at the...
Karen Bass Says Chasing People Through Home Depot Parking Lots Does Not Make...
VIP
Cry Me a River: Florida Roofer Whines Over Losing Cheap Illegal Labor While...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Appalled by 'Foreign Invaders' Tip Line

Florida Man UNLEASHED! Ron DeSantis Reminds Citizens They Have the Green Light Against Mobs

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 12, 2025
Twitchy

What's happening in Los Angeles is not funny, but the violent uprising in the city has led to some amusing events, such as when one deranged protester tried to play chicken with an ICE SUV and nearly became road pizza for his trouble.

Advertisement

That person is lucky he didn't have to be scooped up with a shovel. 

But the incident is also scary because all you have to do is imagine if these were not trained federal agents driving the car, but just your average citizen. You can see the tactic. One person stands in front of the vehicle so it can't move, and then the mob descends on the people within. 

Anyone in that situation faces a real dilemma. Either remain stopped at risk to your life, or drive away, which, if you live in a blue state, might mean that some Soros DA will try to ruin your life for defending yourself against a violent mob. 

One of the reasons that so many people have moved to Florida over the past few years is that Governor Ron DeSantis has a simple message to rioters: 

'Don't try that s*** down here.'

Yesterday on the Dave Rubin podcast, DeSantis was talking about the violence in Los Angeles and took a moment to remind his citizens that, in Florida, if a mob surrounds your car, you have a green light. Watch:

Recommended

DOJ's Opposition to Newsom's Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (And a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

This is not a new development in Florida. The law was passed in 2021 after the 'fiery, but mostly peaceful' Summer of Love.

But it's still great to hear DeSantis remind Floridians that they do not have to put their lives at risk. Hit the gas and get the hell out of there. Whatever happens to the mob trying to attack you is THEIR fault. 

It's just one of the many reasons we do not see scenes out of Florida that resemble anything like what we are seeing in Los Angeles, even though cities like Miami still lean blue.

Because Florida don't play. 

HA. 

Important reminder, however, for any 'Florida men.' You have to be in a life-or-death situation. The state doesn't permit running Communists down randomly. 

Yet. 

Where can we get one of those window stickers? 

Yes. Yes, you do. 

Advertisement

What happened to Reginald Denny in Los Angeles in 1992 was horrific. 

Not even a glance in the rear-view mirror. 

Just as long as you left your blue voting patterns behind in Colorado as well. 

Absolutely. 

And even though the 'Just Stop Oil' protesters generally don't try to attack people when they lie down in the middle of a freeway, there should be SEVERE penalties for them, including lengthy prison stays, for endangering public safety. 

Advertisement

Any sensible person and parent would. But it's wonderful to know that Florida has your back if you ever need to do something like that to protect yourself. 

Indeed.

Is there even any question that he is, hands down, the best governor in America? 

Meanwhile, California keeps electing people like Gavin Newsom, who thinks doing nothing in a crisis, except tweeting and blaming Donald Trump, is good governance

Do better, California. Or you may not live to regret it. 

Tags: FLORIDA ICE LOS ANGELES RIOTS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ's Opposition to Newsom's Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (And a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOWN
Laura W.
'Live Ammo It Is Then!' Local L.A. News Outlet Demands Police Ditch the Rubbers
Laura W.
New Flames: Dems Have a Burning Desire to Run a Pres. Ticket of Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg in 2028
Warren Squire
Same and Lame: Videos Show Pro-Illegal Alien Influencers Using Similar Phrases Against ICE (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Delegate Stacey Paskett Posts Gross X Post After Treasury Secretary Embarrasses Her
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOJ's Opposition to Newsom's Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (And a Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement