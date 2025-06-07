Federal Court Affirms Trump’s Authority to Revoke AP’s Privileged Access to the Oval...
Spectacular Fail: Idiot Protester Tries to Stop an ICE Vehicle With His Bare Hands (Watch)

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:00 AM on June 07, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

ICE agents had themselves a day in Los Angeles today. Immigration raids at multiple locations across the city netted dozens of arrests and attracted protesters who actively tried to interfere with the operation. The FBI assisted at one location where ICE agents were locked inside by a business owner who said he feared that the mob of protesters would enter and destroy his business.

Flashbangs and/or tear gas were used at one location to control an increasingly aggressive crowd.

At a Home Depot in the Westlake District near downtown Los Angeles, masked officers wearing vests emblazoned with HSI — an acronym for Homeland Security Investigations — were seen taking people into custody.

Footage shared to the Citizen app shows what appears to be advocates for migrants trying to confront law enforcement, but their efforts to free those detained were unsuccessful. 

When Sky5 arrived on the scene just after 10 a.m., HSI agents had already left, but dozens of people remained, including the advocates who had attempted to stop the detentions. Federal agents have targeted other Home Depot stores with similar actions in recent weeks and months.

Also on Friday, agents raided two Ambiance Apparel locations in downtown Los Angeles. KTLA’s Rich Prickett reported from Sky5 that about two dozen people were detained.

Agents also engaged in crowd control as a large crowd of demonstrators gathered at one Ambiance location, 930 Towne Ave. in downtown L.A.’s Fashion District. At least one protester fell to the ground as he attempted to stop a law enforcement SUV from leaving the location.

The highlight of the day's events occurred when a particularly moronic protester attempted to stop a moving ICE SUV by stepping in front of it. Luckily for him, but perhaps unfortunately for the gene pool, the vehicle was moving slowly. He hangs in there for a few seconds but inevitability a*s meets asphalt.

Watch:

We imagine regret set in as soon as he realized the driver of the SUV wasn't going to stop and allow the pursuing mob to swarm his vehicle. 

A higher view shows what he was trying to accomplish. Waiting to separate the last vehicle to be swarmed by the mob. The futile attempt earned him some gluteal road rash.

We thought the less-than-Oscar-worthy arm flailing at the end was a nice touch.

Dozens of illegal aliens were detained and one commie bounced off the pavement.

All in all a good day for ICE.

