What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues to Burn

Whoever is giving California Governor Gavin Newsom communications advice needs to be fired. Yesterday.

Come to think of it, Newsom himself needs to be fired yesterday too, but that is up to the voters of California.

Advertisement

As violence has continued to mount in Los Angeles, Newsom (who wasn't even IN the city until last night) continues to fight petty battles on social media instead of, you know, actually doing anything about the insurrection on his largest city's streets.

First, he tried picking a fight with James Woods, and in doing so, only confirmed that he has presided over SEVERAL riots in his streets, not just the current one. Then he tried talking tough to Tom Homan and JD Vance, both of whom more or less laughed in his face at his incompetence.

Newsom has also tried to pick fights on X with President Trump, Kristi Noem, and, who knows, maybe even Catturd.

Newsom's latest faceplant in trying to govern by sarcastic social media came when Republican Rep. Jim Jordan decried all of the foreign flags being waved by criminals and illegal immigrants in Los Angeles.

We fly the American flag in America. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 9, 2025

A competent chief executive would have ignored this and attended to the safety of his citizens, but no one ever called Newsom competent.

He tried to snarkily clap back at Jordan by citing -- you guessed it -- January 6.

Wow. He is just really, really bad at this, ain't he?

The comparison to January 6 is ludicrous, and people wasted no time in telling him so.

The J6 riot was orchestrated and instigated by your evil aunt Nancy Pelosi. Stop trying to gaslight the American people.



Less petty tweeting, and more effective governing, you feckless prick. 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/HwJuZpuBKP — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) June 9, 2025

Do you really think a 3-hour riot at the Capitol five years ago is even remotely comparable to the chaos happening in your state right now? — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 9, 2025

Oh please. I was there, arrested and pardoned. We were not insurrectionists. However, if you think what we did was an insurrection i dont see how you can excuse what you’re allowing in the streets of LA as anything less. — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) June 9, 2025

Of course, these are all good points. Newsom also seems to be inadvertently admitting that he wants everyone on the streets of LA right now locked up, stripped of their civil rights, and left to rot. (He may have a point there, granted.)

But even more than his failed attempt at 'whataboutism,' Newsom's continued social media tirades had everyone asking him, 'What the hell are you doing?'

Oh, that’s the AMERICAN flag, Gavin. I know you probably didn’t recognize it. And no burning cars, so that probably threw you off. But absolutely keep posting while LA burns down. 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/qBudlmjmzr — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) June 10, 2025

Advertisement

Excuse me.

You have a very grave responsibility here to secure the state of California for the sake of the law-abiding, tax-paying citizens. For years now, you have demonstrated an inability to do this successfully.

Public governance does not appear to be your calling.

THE… https://t.co/KtvmbDOzLp pic.twitter.com/AtHIGD5sTJ — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 10, 2025

LA resident Justine Bateman's post continued ... in all caps to emphasize the obvious point:

THE LAST THING YOU SHOULD HAVE TIME FOR RIGHT NOW IS POSTING SOCIAL MEDIA QUIPS.

Especially extremely stupid ones.

You tell him, Gavin. You da man. Hell, Jim Jordan doesn’t even have a riot named after him. #NewsomRiots. https://t.co/lEftTsA4YC pic.twitter.com/v1Huk09I6b — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 9, 2025

There's a reason #NewsomRiots has been trending on Twitter all through the weekend and into this week.

Is his Communications Director Harry Sisson?

Why are you on X instead of stopping this?👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/aqMzKPr6aJ — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 9, 2025

Oof you’re flailing hard dude — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 9, 2025

That's the understatement of the week right there.

Bro you are literally falling apart in front of us.



Wonderful to watch. 🙂 — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) June 9, 2025

Advertisement

We're pretty sure any presidential aspirations Newsom may have had went up in flames right next to all those Waymo cars (and police vehicles).

Bro… this is your state right now. Might want to sit this one out and put out the fires. https://t.co/JqJm3VHgXs pic.twitter.com/xg36PvU715 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) June 10, 2025

Let's face it. This isn't the first time Newsom didn't know how to put out a fire, as 16,000 homes can attest.

Gavin Newsom is governing California by s**t posting on Twitter amazing https://t.co/Ik1Gw69pe3 — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) June 10, 2025

And not in a good way.

How do you even have the time to post this? Our state is crumbling and you are on X! Give me a damn break! https://t.co/T2RX05AyT6 — Avery Caetano (@AveryCaetano) June 10, 2025

For the love of God…get off Twitter https://t.co/24iQ8lN9br — Erica Castro (E/Cast) (@ecast2308) June 10, 2025

His larger city is in total anarchy, and his X profile is more active than ever before. Gavin Newsom is total scum. https://t.co/b57y19NTVO — Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) June 10, 2025

Trump's nickname for the California governor gets more and more apt each time Newsom clicks 'Send.'

LA is burning to the ground while you tweet



2nd time this year



Your presidential dreams are over — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 9, 2025

Advertisement

Kaput. Done for. Busted.

If't difficult to imagine what Newsom is even thinking, but if we had to guess, he probably thinks he can emulate Trump, who is known for his caustic posts on Truth Social.

There are only two problems with that.

First of all, Trump is actually good at it. And he's authentic. When he sends out his sarcastic posts, they're generally (not always) funny, and everyone knows by now this is just who he is. When Newsom does it, it just seems like another skin suit he is trying on.

But secondly, and far more importantly, while the President posts a LOT on social media, he is getting things done at the same time. Such as calling in the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Newsom, as we all can see with our own eyes, isn't getting anything done.