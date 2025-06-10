What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues to Burn

Beyond Parody: WaPo Is Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About Illegals Being Forced Off of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 10, 2025
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Whoever is giving California Governor Gavin Newsom communications advice needs to be fired. Yesterday. 

Come to think of it, Newsom himself needs to be fired yesterday too, but that is up to the voters of California. 

As violence has continued to mount in Los Angeles, Newsom (who wasn't even IN the city until last night) continues to fight petty battles on social media instead of, you know, actually doing anything about the insurrection on his largest city's streets. 

First, he tried picking a fight with James Woods, and in doing so, only confirmed that he has presided over SEVERAL riots in his streets, not just the current one. Then he tried talking tough to Tom Homan and JD Vance, both of whom more or less laughed in his face at his incompetence. 

Newsom has also tried to pick fights on X with President Trump, Kristi Noem, and, who knows, maybe even Catturd. 

Newsom's latest faceplant in trying to govern by sarcastic social media came when Republican Rep. Jim Jordan decried all of the foreign flags being waved by criminals and illegal immigrants in Los Angeles. 

A competent chief executive would have ignored this and attended to the safety of his citizens, but no one ever called Newsom competent. 

He tried to snarkily clap back at Jordan by citing -- you guessed it -- January 6. 

Wow. He is just really, really bad at this, ain't he? 

The comparison to January 6 is ludicrous, and people wasted no time in telling him so. 

Of course, these are all good points. Newsom also seems to be inadvertently admitting that he wants everyone on the streets of LA right now locked up, stripped of their civil rights, and left to rot. (He may have a point there, granted.) 

But even more than his failed attempt at 'whataboutism,' Newsom's continued social media tirades had everyone asking him, 'What the hell are you doing?'

LA resident Justine Bateman's post continued ... in all caps to emphasize the obvious point: 

THE LAST THING YOU SHOULD HAVE TIME FOR RIGHT NOW IS POSTING SOCIAL MEDIA QUIPS.

Especially extremely stupid ones. 

There's a reason #NewsomRiots has been trending on Twitter all through the weekend and into this week.

Is his Communications Director Harry Sisson? 

That's the understatement of the week right there. 

We're pretty sure any presidential aspirations Newsom may have had went up in flames right next to all those Waymo cars (and police vehicles).

Let's face it. This isn't the first time Newsom didn't know how to put out a fire, as 16,000 homes can attest. 

And not in a good way. 

Trump's nickname for the California governor gets more and more apt each time Newsom clicks 'Send.'

Kaput. Done for. Busted. 

If't difficult to imagine what Newsom is even thinking, but if we had to guess, he probably thinks he can emulate Trump, who is known for his caustic posts on Truth Social. 

There are only two problems with that. 

First of all, Trump is actually good at it. And he's authentic. When he sends out his sarcastic posts, they're generally (not always) funny, and everyone knows by now this is just who he is. When Newsom does it, it just seems like another skin suit he is trying on. 

But secondly, and far more importantly, while the President posts a LOT on social media, he is getting things done at the same time. Such as calling in the National Guard to Los Angeles. 

Newsom, as we all can see with our own eyes, isn't getting anything done. 

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES RIOTS

