End Times Confirmed: AOC Agrees 'We Support Hamas' Is Antisemitic – Cue the Commie Meltdown

Oh, suddenly AOC starts caring about Anti-Semitism and Hamas being labeled a terrorist group. Why this sudden change of heart, boo?

Hey so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying “we support Hamas” is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do.



Pretty basic! https://t.co/Zx4wJPCPfP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2026

Apparently, someone shamed her into this statement.

Why are the pro-Hamas Democrats suddenly condemning their own voters? They afraid something is about to happen? https://t.co/B3TK7nXeCG — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) January 10, 2026

I agree with something AOC tweeted so I thought I would give you all time to take shelter for the end of everything. https://t.co/YOmP4eGIjy pic.twitter.com/XMJPwa7zd7 — An-gee: Sensei of Sarcasm (@SenseiOfSarcasm) January 10, 2026

It is probably end times, honestly.

She created this.

Check the quote tweets if you want a pick me up.



Total commie meltdown https://t.co/ErS6Z94Vt5 pic.twitter.com/dyTj5tlrrm — Dan Saltman (@dancantstream) January 10, 2026

To the people who disagree w/ this — I need you to understand just how tiny of a minority you are



Your voice may be loud (and amplified via algorithms) online



But you’re not only wrong, antisemitic & need to escape your revolutionary cosplay bubble, but there are so few of you https://t.co/TvYQXuANYm — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) January 10, 2026

She's not wrong, but this is also exactly opposite to what she usually espouses. So, it's weird.

Has she been drinking?

Or maybe I have...

Never have I heard common sense from her. https://t.co/pTudY6UGNM — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 10, 2026

Why the sudden change of heart? https://t.co/o9D0MwaWgq — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 10, 2026

Who knew she had a heart?

Why are the Democrats suddenly switching this gear? https://t.co/rsrHgkcam3 — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) January 10, 2026

That's the REAL question.

True! It's anti-Semitic anywhere it is said.

Had to double check if this was real https://t.co/9s4Mf9WQ5i — Isaac de Castro (@isaacdecastro) January 10, 2026

Good for this, but she leaves out the part of how they're members of her party and supporters of the Mayor she campaigned tirelessly for just last year. https://t.co/NIgVsk3gya — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 10, 2026

That's important context.

AOC when it’s time to defend Israel vs when it’s time to codify affordable healthcare https://t.co/QhsAqK8NcP pic.twitter.com/Nd2PyZpuab — Ocho Werbenjagermanjensen (@OchoReacts) January 10, 2026

Reminder that this imperialist fraud—who isn’t even from the Bronx—weaponized her celebrity status to recruit poor, Black and Brown public school Bronx students into the military.



This is very in brand for her. https://t.co/Z6LbATyXEW https://t.co/xgk0ahqkWI — 🇲🇽🇻🇪🇵🇸Bronx Anti-War 🇾🇪🇮🇷🇱🇧🇮🇶 (@BXAntiWar) January 10, 2026

This is the most astroturfed s**t ever dude <72 hours after the Gestapo murders an American and suddenly it’s wall to wall DO YOU CONDEMN HAMAS https://t.co/ve2tq23Eew — kate bush updates 🇵🇸 (@canceled4truth) January 10, 2026

This pos funds the iron dome, does press conferences, and what else? https://t.co/tci2Of01sR — Katy (@katy_371) January 10, 2026

Of course, her little commie buddies are BIG mad at her. It's a beautiful thing.

Oh, she so is.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

