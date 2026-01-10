'Drain the Minnesota Swamp': USDA Suspends Funding to Walz's State Until Fraud Proof...
End Times Confirmed: AOC Agrees 'We Support Hamas' Is Antisemitic – Cue the Commie Meltdown

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Oh, suddenly AOC starts caring about Anti-Semitism and Hamas being labeled a terrorist group. Why this sudden change of heart, boo?

Apparently, someone shamed her into this statement.

It is probably end times, honestly.

She created this.

She's not wrong, but this is also exactly opposite to what she usually espouses. So, it's weird.

Who knew she had a heart?

That's the REAL question.

True! It's anti-Semitic anywhere it is said. 

That's important context. 

Of course, her little commie buddies are BIG mad at her. It's a beautiful thing.

Oh, she so is. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

