End Times Confirmed: AOC Agrees 'We Support Hamas' Is Antisemitic – Cue the Commie Meltdown

Oh, suddenly AOC starts caring about Anti-Semitism and Hamas being labeled a terrorist group. Why this sudden change of heart, boo?
Hey so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying “we support Hamas” is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2026
Pretty basic! https://t.co/Zx4wJPCPfP
Apparently, someone shamed her into this statement.
Why are the pro-Hamas Democrats suddenly condemning their own voters? They afraid something is about to happen? https://t.co/B3TK7nXeCG— 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) January 10, 2026
I agree with something AOC tweeted so I thought I would give you all time to take shelter for the end of everything. https://t.co/YOmP4eGIjy pic.twitter.com/XMJPwa7zd7— An-gee: Sensei of Sarcasm (@SenseiOfSarcasm) January 10, 2026
It is probably end times, honestly.
They’re your base, AOC. https://t.co/o9D0MwaWgq— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 10, 2026
She created this.
1.) She’s right— VeryGood (@VeryGewd) January 10, 2026
2.) https://t.co/yuqBnkMEd9 pic.twitter.com/YZkwsMZYRm
Check the quote tweets if you want a pick me up.— Dan Saltman (@dancantstream) January 10, 2026
Total commie meltdown https://t.co/ErS6Z94Vt5 pic.twitter.com/dyTj5tlrrm
To the people who disagree w/ this — I need you to understand just how tiny of a minority you are— Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) January 10, 2026
Your voice may be loud (and amplified via algorithms) online
But you’re not only wrong, antisemitic & need to escape your revolutionary cosplay bubble, but there are so few of you https://t.co/TvYQXuANYm
She's not wrong, but this is also exactly opposite to what she usually espouses. So, it's weird.
Has she been drinking?— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 10, 2026
Or maybe I have...
Never have I heard common sense from her. https://t.co/pTudY6UGNM
Why the sudden change of heart? https://t.co/o9D0MwaWgq— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 10, 2026
Who knew she had a heart?
Why are the Democrats suddenly switching this gear? https://t.co/rsrHgkcam3— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) January 10, 2026
That's the REAL question.
Here we go. Fixed it. https://t.co/NcrxAzJtOp pic.twitter.com/LVT1lGsNuL— Toad (@ItsToad_) January 10, 2026
True! It's anti-Semitic anywhere it is said.
Had to double check if this was real https://t.co/9s4Mf9WQ5i— Isaac de Castro (@isaacdecastro) January 10, 2026
Good for this, but she leaves out the part of how they're members of her party and supporters of the Mayor she campaigned tirelessly for just last year. https://t.co/NIgVsk3gya— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 10, 2026
That's important context.
AOC when it’s time to defend Israel vs when it’s time to codify affordable healthcare https://t.co/QhsAqK8NcP pic.twitter.com/Nd2PyZpuab— Ocho Werbenjagermanjensen (@OchoReacts) January 10, 2026
Reminder that this imperialist fraud—who isn’t even from the Bronx—weaponized her celebrity status to recruit poor, Black and Brown public school Bronx students into the military.— 🇲🇽🇻🇪🇵🇸Bronx Anti-War 🇾🇪🇮🇷🇱🇧🇮🇶 (@BXAntiWar) January 10, 2026
This is very in brand for her. https://t.co/Z6LbATyXEW https://t.co/xgk0ahqkWI
This is the most astroturfed s**t ever dude <72 hours after the Gestapo murders an American and suddenly it’s wall to wall DO YOU CONDEMN HAMAS https://t.co/ve2tq23Eew— kate bush updates 🇵🇸 (@canceled4truth) January 10, 2026
This pos funds the iron dome, does press conferences, and what else? https://t.co/tci2Of01sR— Katy (@katy_371) January 10, 2026
Of course, her little commie buddies are BIG mad at her. It's a beautiful thing.
She’s running in 2028. https://t.co/aPniQxqdrV— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 10, 2026
Oh, she so is.
