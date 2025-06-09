Brian Stelter Has an L.A. Riot Spin That Totally Would Be the Same...
Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrat-Supported Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Spit on and Set Ablaze American Flags in LA...
Newsom Blames Trump for Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Caused by the Utter Failure...
Mayor Karen Bass Says LAPD Can Handle Chaos as CNN Airs Live Video...
And Stay Out! Dem Maxine Waters Gets ICE-y Reception as Immigration Agents Slam...
VIP
The Democrat Party’s Inability to Win Back Male Voters is Captured in One...
Democrat Praises ‘Free Press’ on CNN Despite the Real Journalists Covering the LA...
*HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on...
What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the...
Aimless Amy: Dem Voters Say They Hate Their Own Party but All Klobuchar...
Spilling the Frijoles: Maxine Waters Says Dems Want to Reward Illegal Alien Rioters...
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About...

Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA Riot Footage Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on June 09, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

James Woods is the man.

As a Twitchy reader, you already know that, but every once in a while, it's important for us to remind everyone, including ourselves. The man is fearless. He stood up against his fellow Hollywood peers and spoke out against Leftist 'dogma' destroying our country, knowing it could cost him work.

Advertisement

And he chose to speak out, and we'll always be grateful to him for it.

For example, this post of violent riot footage speaks volumes.

Note. He didn't say anything about when the video is from or WHICH riot.

Sad, ain't it? When footage could be from several different riots, and Democrats were also calling them peaceful protests? Guess who took the bait?

Ya' don't say, Gavin? Gosh, almost as if your state was burning then and is burning now.

Woods with the kicker:

At LEAST half a decade.

So many riots, so little time, you know?

Tsk tsk, he's far too busy going on Democrat-friendly outlets blaming Trump for the riots, silly. He doesn't have time to do anything for his constituents.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Heh. Congrats, Gav.

You'd think.

============================================================

Related:

Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for LA Riots (Watch)

*HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on LA Riots

Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling ICE 'White Power Gang'

'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. Is Pure FAFO

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is and It's SO BAD

============================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK JAMES WOODS X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for LA Riots (Watch)
Sam J.
Brian Stelter Has an L.A. Riot Spin That Totally Would Be the Same If Rioters Were Wearing MAGA Hats
Doug P.
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the Virginia Campaign Trail
Grateful Calvin
And Stay Out! Dem Maxine Waters Gets ICE-y Reception as Immigration Agents Slam Door in Her Face
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement