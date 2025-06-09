Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA Riot Footage Is a GLORIOUS Thing

James Woods is the man.

As a Twitchy reader, you already know that, but every once in a while, it's important for us to remind everyone, including ourselves. The man is fearless. He stood up against his fellow Hollywood peers and spoke out against Leftist 'dogma' destroying our country, knowing it could cost him work.

And he chose to speak out, and we'll always be grateful to him for it.

For example, this post of violent riot footage speaks volumes.

If I hear one more leftist shill in mainstream media utter the words “peaceful protests,” I’ll throw up. https://t.co/j1BsDX2FNX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 8, 2025

Note. He didn't say anything about when the video is from or WHICH riot.

Sad, ain't it? When footage could be from several different riots, and Democrats were also calling them peaceful protests? Guess who took the bait?

This video is from 2020. https://t.co/92GdCdXJcy — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

Ya' don't say, Gavin? Gosh, almost as if your state was burning then and is burning now.

Woods with the kicker:

Yeah, you’ve been good at destroying this state for half a decade. Thanks for taking the bait. https://t.co/iULfqn0UbP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2025

At LEAST half a decade.

So many riots, so little time, you know?

Nothings changed under his leadership (or lack of leadership)! Instead of tweeting he should be walking the streets and telling his constituents to go home and stop destroying his own state! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) June 9, 2025

Tsk tsk, he's far too busy going on Democrat-friendly outlets blaming Trump for the riots, silly. He doesn't have time to do anything for his constituents.

Heh. Congrats, Gav.

Why is Gavin Newsom on X correcting you about a video while Los Angeles riots and burns? Shouldn't he focus on more urgent matters? — Riley (@riley1999) June 9, 2025

You'd think.

