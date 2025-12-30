Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard

One of the Krassenstein duo has once again bravely smashed the big red 'RACIST DOG WHISTLE' panic button, instantly ending all discussion with the intellectual equivalent of pulling a fire alarm. Faced with a messy, inconvenient issue involving Democratic fraud, Brian didn’t bother grappling with facts or nuance, he simply solved the entire problem using the left’s favorite buzzword and declared victory. Why debate details when you can just yell 'racism' and hope everyone scatters?

“Somali fraud” is the new “Haitians are eating our cats and dogs”.



It’s all just racists putting forth Racist dog whistles and trying to paint an entire group of people based off of single events or rumors of events. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 29, 2025

So, to be clear: noticing fraud equals racism now? Good to know the new rules dropped, but Brian still skipped the part where he actually refutes anything and went straight to yelling 'racism.' Efficient, ain't he?

People who are smarter and possess common sense tried to correct him.

Sure and our president committed fraud multiple times, and you guys voted for him to lead us. He also pardoned a bunch of white dudes who committed fraud. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 29, 2025

Ah, the classic 'YEAH WELL WHAT ABOUT TRUMP' escape hatch! Amazing how fast ‘that never happens’ turned into ‘okay it happens, but OTHER PEOPLE too.’ This isn’t a defense; it’s a confession with a detour. Fraud exists, leftists just want to argue about whose they're mad about. It's selective outrage in a nutshell, and massively hypocritical.

This is the left's favorite sport, too, 'selective outrage.' It's where fraud is either a five-alarm fire or an imaginary racist hallucination depending entirely on who’s involved. When the offender fits the preferred narrative, it’s suddenly 'systemic,' 'dangerous,' and proof democracy is crumbling. But when it’s inconvenient, the goalposts sprint away like Usain Bolt and we’re treated to a breathless tour of unrelated scandals starring Republicans. The pattern is almost impressive: deny it exists, scream 'racism' when it’s mentioned, then pivot to someone else doing it worse. It’s not principled outrage, it’s narrative maintenance with a megaphone.

Now, this is where it gets fun. X users were having NONE OF THIS and the ensuing roast was delicious.

*snort*

Shitlibs are bouncing between "There is no fraud, it's all just racist lies" and "The fraud has been under investigation for a long time, this isn't new"



Just pick a lane already lol https://t.co/y7b3xnT7aX — JeffJongsma (@JeffJongsma) December 30, 2025

Watching the left flail on this has been almost comical. Well, not 'almost, it's been frickin' FUNNY. Those two positions cannot coexist in the same universe, but that hasn’t stopped the usual suspects from bouncing between them like a caffeinated squirrel on a trampoline depending on which one feels more useful in the moment. Either it’s a made-up smear or it’s a long-running, well-known problem. Pick a lane already, indeed. The constant shapeshifting isn’t principled nuance; it’s narrative damage control, and watching it flop around is equal parts hilarious and tragic.

This Tweet successfully manipulates the morphosyntactic rules of English to produce grammatically correct sentences, but each one is void of meaning.



Notice the capitalization of "Racist." Here is a witch casting a spell using the magic word that silences others. https://t.co/1VWdBz2iOz — Nok (@TehRedBlur) December 30, 2025

Liberals refuse to acknowledge reality https://t.co/vu9txMYZ2Q — Alexander (@alexandrtheok_) December 30, 2025

Just another day ending in 'Y.'

Are you seriously asserting that no Somalis in Minnesota have committed fraud?!?! Are you really this stupid?! https://t.co/9yPpYAP7gR — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) December 30, 2025

The answer? Let’s just say watching him pivot from 'racist dog whistle' to 'what about Trump' to 'everyone commits fraud' is like watching a GPS recalculating every two seconds. It's technically moving but somehow going nowhere. It’s a performance of confusion so consistent it almost deserves its own reality show. You have to admire the commitment: not refuting a single point while somehow managing to trip over every logical exit.

I have never claimed I am the most brilliant person out there but this guy might take the cake for the dumbest person I have seen on this site. https://t.co/9uH6DsefLN — Nic Ocean (@N1cOcean) December 30, 2025

Brian may not be the dumbest person on X, but he sure better hope AOC and the 'Governor Newsome Press Office' don't delete their accounts.

Try and get some critical thinking skills Brian people might actually take you seriously. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) December 30, 2025

For the Krassenstein brothers, this is an exercise in futility. Instead, they’ve mastered the fine art of buzzword-brandishing, whataboutism, and selective outrage, all wrapped up in a neat little package of moral panic. Facts? Context? Nuance? Don’t bother. Those are clearly too heavy for them to lift. At this point, arguing with them isn’t about truth; it’s about enjoying the spectacle.

