Billions in Fraud Exposed – Time to Tax or Ban Immigrant Remittances
Amazon’s Drone Nightmare Hits Dallas – Constant Buzz, Zero Privacy, and Incoming Lawsuits

Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard

Laura W. | 9:30 PM on December 30, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

One of the Krassenstein duo has once again bravely smashed the big red 'RACIST DOG WHISTLE' panic button, instantly ending all discussion with the intellectual equivalent of pulling a fire alarm. Faced with a messy, inconvenient issue involving Democratic fraud, Brian didn’t bother grappling with facts or nuance, he simply solved the entire problem using the left’s favorite buzzword and declared victory. Why debate details when you can just yell 'racism' and hope everyone scatters?

So, to be clear: noticing fraud equals racism now? Good to know the new rules dropped, but Brian still skipped the part where he actually refutes anything and went straight to yelling 'racism.' Efficient, ain't he?

People who are smarter and possess common sense tried to correct him.

Ah, the classic 'YEAH WELL WHAT ABOUT TRUMP' escape hatch! Amazing how fast ‘that never happens’ turned into ‘okay it happens, but OTHER PEOPLE too.’ This isn’t a defense; it’s a confession with a detour. Fraud exists, leftists just want to argue about whose they're mad about. It's selective outrage in a nutshell, and massively hypocritical.

This is the left's favorite sport, too, 'selective outrage.' It's where fraud is either a five-alarm fire or an imaginary racist hallucination depending entirely on who’s involved. When the offender fits the preferred narrative, it’s suddenly 'systemic,' 'dangerous,' and proof democracy is crumbling. But when it’s inconvenient, the goalposts sprint away like Usain Bolt and we’re treated to a breathless tour of unrelated scandals starring Republicans. The pattern is almost impressive: deny it exists, scream 'racism' when it’s mentioned, then pivot to someone else doing it worse. It’s not principled outrage, it’s narrative maintenance with a megaphone.

Now, this is where it gets fun. X users were having NONE OF THIS and the ensuing roast was delicious.

*snort*

Watching the left flail on this has been almost comical. Well, not 'almost, it's been frickin' FUNNY. Those two positions cannot coexist in the same universe, but that hasn’t stopped the usual suspects from bouncing between them like a caffeinated squirrel on a trampoline depending on which one feels more useful in the moment. Either it’s a made-up smear or it’s a long-running, well-known problem. Pick a lane already, indeed. The constant shapeshifting isn’t principled nuance; it’s narrative damage control, and watching it flop around is equal parts hilarious and tragic.

Just another day ending in 'Y.'

The answer? Let’s just say watching him pivot from 'racist dog whistle' to 'what about Trump' to 'everyone commits fraud' is like watching a GPS recalculating every two seconds. It's technically moving but somehow going nowhere. It’s a performance of confusion so consistent it almost deserves its own reality show. You have to admire the commitment: not refuting a single point while somehow managing to trip over every logical exit.

Brian may not be the dumbest person on X, but he sure better hope AOC and the 'Governor Newsome Press Office' don't delete their accounts.

For the Krassenstein brothers, this is an exercise in futility. Instead, they’ve mastered the fine art of buzzword-brandishing, whataboutism, and selective outrage, all wrapped up in a neat little package of moral panic. Facts? Context? Nuance? Don’t bother. Those are clearly too heavy for them to lift. At this point, arguing with them isn’t about truth; it’s about enjoying the spectacle.

