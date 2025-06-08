Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About...
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling ICE 'White Power Gang'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on June 08, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Before we even get started, we have to point and laugh at Ellen Barkin for not only blocking this editor (which happens, we know), but also blocking Twitchy. And while it does make our job of mocking TF out of her a bit more tedious, it doesn't stop us from seeing her idiotic posts.

And writing about them.

Seems she hasn't gotten any smarter since the last time we came across a post from her. She thinks ICE is a white power gang.

No, really.

We can't even make this level of stupid up:

Maybe if she used the f-word more, her post would be smarter?

Heh.

As you all already know, this has not been going well for Barkin.

Truer words may not have been spoken thus far this morning.

Heh.

She doesn't have a clue what she endorses, but you all knew that.

How long ya' got?

Same, bro.

Same.

============================================================

