Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling ICE 'White Power Gang'

Before we even get started, we have to point and laugh at Ellen Barkin for not only blocking this editor (which happens, we know), but also blocking Twitchy. And while it does make our job of mocking TF out of her a bit more tedious, it doesn't stop us from seeing her idiotic posts.

Advertisement

And writing about them.

Seems she hasn't gotten any smarter since the last time we came across a post from her. She thinks ICE is a white power gang.

No, really.

We can't even make this level of stupid up:

ICE has no f**king idea what they are doing. Yet they are free to do whatever the f**k they want. A super-violent super-ignorant white power gang roaming our land destroying as many lives as possible. This is what anarchy looks like. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 7, 2025

Maybe if she used the f-word more, her post would be smarter?

Heh.

As you all already know, this has not been going well for Barkin.

Truer words may not have been spoken thus far this morning.

Heh.

Take your meds Ellen.

ICE deported way more people under Obama and Biden and Clinton. Are they white supremacist too? Anarchy is rioters attacking law enforcement. Is that what you endorse? — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) June 8, 2025

She doesn't have a clue what she endorses, but you all knew that.

They literally are Enforcing the law..

Tf is wrong with you? — Hal Bear (@pieissatan) June 8, 2025

How long ya' got?

You’re so mad. It’s funny. Ice is doing just fine. Illegal aliens are criminals. That’s why they’re being rounded up and deported. See how easy that is. — Ernie (BigE) 🇺🇲 (@SouthernGatorz) June 8, 2025

Come down from your Brentwood white castle, Ellen. — C Mac 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@Stenomama21) June 8, 2025

Voted for this — retarded daywalker (@Canadians2Camps) June 8, 2025

Same, bro.

Same.

============================================================

Related:

Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful Protests' (Watch)

Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE Who Democrats Have Been Fighting to PROTECT and YIKES

'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. Is Pure FAFO

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is and It's SO BAD

Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles

============================================================