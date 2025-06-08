Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful...
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been...
W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY...
LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in...
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets...
Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots...
CNN Drops ‘Mostly Peaceful’ 2.0 as Democrat ‘Leadership’ Fails and Riots Rage in...
VIP
Democrats Scramble to Un-Woke Themselves Before 2028 Race
Hakeem Jeffries Reflexively Blames Trump for Democrat Voters Hating Him and Their Own...
Trump Spox Karoline Leavitt Has a HARSH Reality Check for Lefty Mobs Obstructing...
Bill Kristol Likes Tanks, Just Not on the Streets of DC
Politico Thinks Trump’s ‘Immigration Crackdown’ Has Hit Warp Speed
Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in...
UPDATE: Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather at DHS ICE Staging Area Near Los Angeles...

'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. Is Pure FAFO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on June 08, 2025
Sarah D.

As we've all been watching the LA Riots, those of us born before 1990 have been remembering the Rodney King riots in LA, and how the 'rooftop Koreans' made such a massive difference in regulating the insanity. Of course, back then we didn't have the media claiming it was somehow just a peaceful protest or urban unrest (yeah, that's a new one); if we had the same media back then we likely would never have heard of these shopkeepers doing their best to help protect their businesses and innocent people in LA.

Advertisement

And if we did hear from the media, they would villify these people because they're pretty conservative.

Case in point, Tony Moon, a self-described 'rooftop Korean' who reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department ...

... who is struggling with the peaceful urban unrest.

He wrote:

Yes, yes, they will.

Listen to the man, LA.

Oh Hell yeah.

Let's freakin' GOOOOOO.

============================================================

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY That Was Dumb

LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in National Guard to LA a HUMDINGER

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is and It's SO BAD

Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles

And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll About Republicans and Medicaid

============================================================

Tags: CRIME GUN RIGHTS ICE KAREN BASS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been Fighting to PROTECT and YIKES
Sam J.
Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles
Sam J.
Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful Protests' (Watch)
Sam J.
LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in National Guard to LA a HUMDINGER
Sam J.
W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY That Was Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse) Sam J.
Advertisement