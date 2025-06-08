'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. Is Pure FAFO

As we've all been watching the LA Riots, those of us born before 1990 have been remembering the Rodney King riots in LA, and how the 'rooftop Koreans' made such a massive difference in regulating the insanity. Of course, back then we didn't have the media claiming it was somehow just a peaceful protest or urban unrest (yeah, that's a new one); if we had the same media back then we likely would never have heard of these shopkeepers doing their best to help protect their businesses and innocent people in LA.

And if we did hear from the media, they would villify these people because they're pretty conservative.

Case in point, Tony Moon, a self-described 'rooftop Korean' who reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department ...

BREAKING FROM LASD SOURCE: “Deputies can barely support regular patrol activity in the field right now due to this incident in Paramount. There are about 400 protesters and 30ish Dep’s spread out over a couple square miles in paramount. Super dangerous. The sheriff and the county… — Cece Woods (@ceceswoods) June 7, 2025

... who is struggling with the peaceful urban unrest.

He wrote:

Yes, yes, they will.

Listen to the man, LA.

Oh Hell yeah.

Based AF. Welcome aboard, Gentlemen. — Synaptic Axon ⚜ (@SynapticAxon) June 8, 2025

Let's freakin' GOOOOOO.

