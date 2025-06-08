LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in National Guard to LA a HUMDINGER

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY (It Gets...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on June 08, 2025
Twitchy

Every once in a while, we stumble upon a post that is either so wonderful, awful, hilarious, or STUPID that it can honestly speak for itself. These are the posts where we can write very little and let them 'shine' for themselves.

This post from DNC-funded @JoJoFromJerz trying to slam Trump for calling in the National Guard to LA is one of those posts.

It is IMPRESSIVELY stupid.

Feast your eyes on THIS:

Weird.

Hrm.

Yeah, we got nothin'. 

Ooh, ooh, we do! Or rather, X does.

Ahem.

You know, a simple Google would have saved her a lot of time and humiliation.

Can you guys believe the DNC pays her? Yeah. Yikes.

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY (It Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Seeing a theme here, sweetie.

And it ain't good.

DNC gets what it pays for.

Heh.

