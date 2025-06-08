LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in National Guard to LA a HUMDINGER

Every once in a while, we stumble upon a post that is either so wonderful, awful, hilarious, or STUPID that it can honestly speak for itself. These are the posts where we can write very little and let them 'shine' for themselves.

Advertisement

This post from DNC-funded @JoJoFromJerz trying to slam Trump for calling in the National Guard to LA is one of those posts.

It is IMPRESSIVELY stupid.

Feast your eyes on THIS:

Weird how he didn’t call up the National Guard on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/y5Z3FbZ9oY — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 8, 2025

Weird.

Hrm.

Yeah, we got nothin'.

Who wants to tell her? https://t.co/TDgbpSHQLJ — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 8, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we do! Or rather, X does.

He authorized the guard ahead of time for J6



Bowser and Pelosi publicly refused the offer. — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) June 8, 2025

Ahem.

Weird how he did but was blocked by Pelosi. — 🇺🇸Deb🇺🇸 (@debos911) June 8, 2025

Trump offered and Nancy said no. So there's that. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) June 8, 2025

You know, a simple Google would have saved her a lot of time and humiliation.

Can you guys believe the DNC pays her? Yeah. Yikes.

That would be because the DC government told the Feds that it was unnecessary — Phil (@pjajr47) June 8, 2025

Weird how Nancy Pelosi denied Trumps request for National Guard but didn’t deny Biden’s pic.twitter.com/gkdbvXZ3PT — The Red Fish Fryer (@TheRedFishFry) June 8, 2025

Seeing a theme here, sweetie.

And it ain't good.

Going back to this lie again? You're pathetic. — CryptoHomer_AF (@IamHomer_AF) June 8, 2025

DNC gets what it pays for.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is and It's SO BAD

Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles

Former DHS Staffer and Total DBag Who Bragged About Subverting Trump Has Thoughts After Losing Clearance

And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll About Republicans and Medicaid

Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb (Watch)

BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and Gloomers' FACES

============================================================