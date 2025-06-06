I'm South African. What They're Doing Is Exactly What the Soviets Did. (Rob...
Eyeroll Alert! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says 'People Will Die' If the Big Beautiful...
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and...
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From...
Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for in a...
Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He...
VIP
Step Aside, Climate Change! Florida Weatherman Now Blaming Inaccurate Forecasts on Trump a...
Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden As a Good, Well-Intentioned...
Charlamagne tha God: Black Americans Should Follow KJP’s Lead and Become Independent Voter...
VIP
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Coming to America Is the Same As North Korea,...
Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents Are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide...
VIP
Gynecologist Comes to Grips With the Effects of Her Gender-Affirming Care
Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’
Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family

Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on June 06, 2025
Twitter

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Not even a full day out since the Trump/Musk blow-up, and the legacy media is already working to exploit the entire situation. You know DOGE was doing good work when a snake like Van Jones is already pushing Trump to investigate and PROSECUTE them.

Advertisement

Watch this:

It's not legal to audit agencies and recommend cuts to fraud and waste? Since when? Look, we get it, Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) don't want to cut spending, but trying to pretend holding the federal government accountable for its spending is something illegal is just weak.

So, of course, our pals in the media are more than happy to give it airtime.

To be fair, we'd only be shocked if they weren't trying to dump gasoline on the fire.

Recommended

His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sounds good to us.

Same, bro.

Same.

============================================================

Related:

BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and Gloomers' FACES

His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare from Americans for Illegals

Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He Just Gave Up Bill Clinton

Ok, NOW the Elon Musk/Trump Fight Is Just Getting Weird - Kanye West Has Entered the Chat

AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All

============================================================

Tags: CNN DOGE DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and Gloomers' FACES
Sam J.
Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He Just Gave Up Bill Clinton
Sam J.
'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin
Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for in a Deportation Headline
Doug P.
Eyeroll Alert! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says 'People Will Die' If the Big Beautiful Bill Passes
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals Sam J.
Advertisement