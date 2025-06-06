Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb (Watch)

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Not even a full day out since the Trump/Musk blow-up, and the legacy media is already working to exploit the entire situation. You know DOGE was doing good work when a snake like Van Jones is already pushing Trump to investigate and PROSECUTE them.

Watch this:

🚨CNN’s Van Jones: Trump should investigate and prosecute all DOGE staff.



“I don’t think what they’re doing is legal."



Legacy media wasting zero time running false narratives to capitalize on the rift. pic.twitter.com/72zb5HQfeV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2025

It's not legal to audit agencies and recommend cuts to fraud and waste? Since when? Look, we get it, Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) don't want to cut spending, but trying to pretend holding the federal government accountable for its spending is something illegal is just weak.

So, of course, our pals in the media are more than happy to give it airtime.

He has absolutely no clue what he is talking about. Probably can't even work his own computer. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 6, 2025

Well I see the media hasn’t skipped a beat😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 6, 2025

To be fair, we'd only be shocked if they weren't trying to dump gasoline on the fire.

Maybe investigate and prosecute the legacy media for its endless lies and propaganda. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) June 6, 2025

Sounds good to us.

I'm Dumber Now 🙃 pic.twitter.com/fdmRico9rW — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 6, 2025

Same, bro.

Same.

