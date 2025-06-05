AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on June 05, 2025

As Twitchy readers know, it has been an interesting afternoon on X today as Elon Musk and President Trump continue to take shots at one another on the platform. This editor has been sitting and watching the entire thing unfold, and then this crossed our timeline, and we had to write about it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't waste any time trying to pretend she warned Musk about Trump and evil Republicans:

She's such a phony, annoying, fake opportunist.

She continued:

Sandy. 

He's not going to date you.

Even now.

It's different when she does it. Duh.

For AOC, social media is the most important part of her so-called job.

She can.

Clearly.

What they said.

