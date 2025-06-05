AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All

As Twitchy readers know, it has been an interesting afternoon on X today as Elon Musk and President Trump continue to take shots at one another on the platform. This editor has been sitting and watching the entire thing unfold, and then this crossed our timeline, and we had to write about it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't waste any time trying to pretend she warned Musk about Trump and evil Republicans:

We warned at every step that GOP planned to do this. They SAID so. But y’all decided bullying trans people was more important than sensible energy policy.



Republicans are fossil fuel extremists. They are owned by oil & gas and committed to ending EV/solar/etc.



You supported it. https://t.co/9ubapKxHFJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2025

She's such a phony, annoying, fake opportunist.

She continued:

I am literally in a bill markup TODAY where Republicans are working to define “reliable” energy standards to *only* allow oil/gas/coal. They’re doing it as we speak!



I genuinely do not know what else you expected. They campaigned against renewable energy the whole time — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2025

Sandy.

He's not going to date you.

Even now.

Don’t you fly in private jets and first-class? pic.twitter.com/MJYM2w25t8 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 5, 2025

It's different when she does it. Duh.

Don’t let the job distract your social media. — JHug (@hug17431718) June 5, 2025

For AOC, social media is the most important part of her so-called job.

Little Miss Private Jets is trying to talk to us about renewable energy. You can't make this up. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) June 5, 2025

She can.

Clearly.

So you’ve missed everything that was said in the time it took you to post on X yet again today? You ppl are overpaid and useless. Shrink the Gov!!!!! — 🇺🇸 Divvy Allure 🇺🇸 (@divvyallure) June 5, 2025

What they said.

