'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on June 05, 2025
Twitchy

There's a lot that has been accomplished under the Trump administration, and it's easy to start feeling like when something isn't done immediately, it's taking too long. Full disclosure, this editor is guilty of being impatient about many things, including the release of the Epstein files, of course, watching for bad actors in the Deep State to get arrested, finally.

So when Dan Bongino came out swinging on Hannity, I did a mini fist-pump.

They can run, but they can't hide.

Watch:

Post continues:

“We're coming for you.”

What he said.

That in itself is a win after the last four ... sorry ... eight years. 

Like many of you, we're ready to see some action taken as well, but we're also encouraged because, at the end of the day, we know Bongino is legitimate and does not mess around. 

Hang in there and grab some popcorn - this is going to be fun.

Sam J.
