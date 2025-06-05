'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE (Watch)

There's a lot that has been accomplished under the Trump administration, and it's easy to start feeling like when something isn't done immediately, it's taking too long. Full disclosure, this editor is guilty of being impatient about many things, including the release of the Epstein files, of course, watching for bad actors in the Deep State to get arrested, finally.

Advertisement

So when Dan Bongino came out swinging on Hannity, I did a mini fist-pump.

They can run, but they can't hide.

Watch:

🔥Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino sends a scathing message to the Deep State:



“If you are a corrupt politician.. we're going to find you.”



“I don't have any friends. I don't want any friends. I didn't come here for money.”



“If you're want a friend in D.C. get a dog. We're… pic.twitter.com/m0MkQijAS6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 5, 2025

Post continues:

“We're coming for you.”

What he said.

Bongino is calling out corruption like a pro. No loyalty to crooks, just results. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 5, 2025

That in itself is a win after the last four ... sorry ... eight years.

Like many of you, we're ready to see some action taken as well, but we're also encouraged because, at the end of the day, we know Bongino is legitimate and does not mess around.

Hang in there and grab some popcorn - this is going to be fun.

============================================================

Related:

HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)

OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own Hall of Fame

Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the Whole Case Even MORE Damning

Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Love and Care'

'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN

============================================================