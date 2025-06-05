HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)

Thanks to decades of Democrat leadership, Virginia has 275,000 illegal aliens in the state. And, indeed, with Youngkin at the helm for the past four years, that has improved; however, it doesn't help with sanctuary cities like Richmond, VA.
Keep in mind that the last time Richmond had a Republican mayor was nearly 40 years ago, in 1988.
Yeah. The 80s were forty years ago. Let that sink in ... *meep*
Anywho, we digress.
There's a reason Richmond, VA is nothing more than a third-world crap hole with a few cool cobblestone streets.
From Axios:
There are an estimated 275,000 undocumented immigrants in Virginia whose futures are now more uncertain with President-elect Trump's promises for mass deportations.
Knowing all of this, see if you can guess what happened when ICE showed up at a construction site in Richmond.
Or, you could watch.
ICE showed up at a construction site in Richmond, VA. and everyone took off RUNNING..— American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 5, 2025
👀 pic.twitter.com/No7xYY270c
If you play the Benny Hill theme in the background while watching this, it gets even funnier.
I voted for this pic.twitter.com/S1qFw3MIxv— TravisManer (@maner_travis) June 5, 2025
Lotsa job openings now🤣— RobnByrd (@sWs_1958) June 5, 2025
June 5, 2025
I'm going to get an ICE hat and go to Home Depot— Son_for_liberty (@For_liberty_87) June 5, 2025
Ok. So, we did not write that.
We laughed at it.
We included it in this piece.
But we did not write it.
June 5, 2025
Aaaaaand fin.
============================================================
Related:
OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own Hall of Fame
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the Whole Case Even MORE Damning
Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Love and Care'
'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member