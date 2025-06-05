HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)

Thanks to decades of Democrat leadership, Virginia has 275,000 illegal aliens in the state. And, indeed, with Youngkin at the helm for the past four years, that has improved; however, it doesn't help with sanctuary cities like Richmond, VA.

Keep in mind that the last time Richmond had a Republican mayor was nearly 40 years ago, in 1988.

Yeah. The 80s were forty years ago. Let that sink in ... *meep*

Anywho, we digress.

There's a reason Richmond, VA is nothing more than a third-world crap hole with a few cool cobblestone streets.

From Axios:

There are an estimated 275,000 undocumented immigrants in Virginia whose futures are now more uncertain with President-elect Trump's promises for mass deportations.

Knowing all of this, see if you can guess what happened when ICE showed up at a construction site in Richmond.

Or, you could watch.

ICE showed up at a construction site in Richmond, VA. and everyone took off RUNNING..



👀 pic.twitter.com/No7xYY270c — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 5, 2025

If you play the Benny Hill theme in the background while watching this, it gets even funnier.

I voted for this pic.twitter.com/S1qFw3MIxv — TravisManer (@maner_travis) June 5, 2025

Lotsa job openings now🤣 — RobnByrd (@sWs_1958) June 5, 2025

I'm going to get an ICE hat and go to Home Depot — Son_for_liberty (@For_liberty_87) June 5, 2025

Ok. So, we did not write that.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we did not write it.

Aaaaaand fin.



