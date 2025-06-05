HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)

BBC Tried to Fact-Check Karoline Leavitt, Got Wrecked With Their Own Words Instead
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on June 05, 2025
Meme

Thanks to decades of Democrat leadership, Virginia has 275,000 illegal aliens in the state. And, indeed, with Youngkin at the helm for the past four years, that has improved; however, it doesn't help with sanctuary cities like Richmond, VA.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that the last time Richmond had a Republican mayor was nearly 40 years ago, in 1988.

Yeah. The 80s were forty years ago. Let that sink in ... *meep*

Anywho, we digress.

There's a reason Richmond, VA is nothing more than a third-world crap hole with a few cool cobblestone streets.

From Axios:

There are an estimated 275,000 undocumented immigrants in Virginia whose futures are now more uncertain with President-elect Trump's promises for mass deportations.

Knowing all of this, see if you can guess what happened when ICE showed up at a construction site in Richmond.

Or, you could watch. 

If you play the Benny Hill theme in the background while watching this, it gets even funnier.

Ok. So, we did not write that.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we did not write it. 

Aaaaaand fin.

============================================================

