'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN

Welp, now that Karine Jean-Pierre has left the White House and apparently the Democratic Party, the truth about her as a Press Secretary can (and is) coming out. Granted, her former colleagues aren't saying anything we didn't already know from covering her for years, but it's highly entertaining to see it in black and white.

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, we are a bit petty.

We own it.

Check this out:

Now it can be told: You'll be stunned to learn that Karine Jean-Pierre's former colleagues in the Biden White House don't think she did a very good job. From Politico: https://t.co/ANQ1XTJpHl pic.twitter.com/PUi5T3SsEv — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 4, 2025

And in other news, water is still wet.

🚨NEW — Karine Jean-Pierre is getting TRASHED by her former colleagues after her announcement that she's fed-up with partisan politics and going "independent."



According to one person who worked with KJP, she "was one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever… pic.twitter.com/ReOYJ9ytqw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2025

Post continues:

... I've ever worked with... "They went on to say that "she had meltdowns after any interview..." "She didn't know how to manage a team...created more problems than she solved..." Others commented that her book release is nothing more than a grift: "It's difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab." Apparently her colleagues were spending more time "coddling and appeasing her" than doing actual work in the White House comms shop. She just lost ALL of her friends & allies — if she had any in the first place. One former White House adviser went as far as to plainly call her "dumb. "BRUTAL.

Yeah, that'll leave a mark.

Next thing we'll be told Biden was out of it, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west and other amazing revelations. Not sure I can take much more of this. — Earl Scott (@rightnGA) June 4, 2025

One could insert any diversity hire's name in that paragraph and it would hold true. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) June 4, 2025

Truth hurts, we suppose.

Huh. Chalk up another point for the right-leaning media. The lefty media was covering for KJP the whole time. Who'd a thunk it? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 4, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we thunk it.

A whole lot.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)

X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing

AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)



Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His Response is BS on Steroids -Vid

============================================================