Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
VIP
Shocker: 'Incentive Structures of DC Journalism' Greatly Favors the Democrats
Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Lov...
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying...
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously...
X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is...
Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting...
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks...
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its Presid...
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the...
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn...
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the...

'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Welp, now that Karine Jean-Pierre has left the White House and apparently the Democratic Party, the truth about her as a Press Secretary can (and is) coming out. Granted, her former colleagues aren't saying anything we didn't already know from covering her for years, but it's highly entertaining to see it in black and white.

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, we are a bit petty.

We own it.

Check this out:

And in other news, water is still wet.

Post continues:

... I've ever worked with...

"They went on to say that "she had meltdowns after any interview..."

"She didn't know how to manage a team...created more problems than she solved..."

Others commented that her book release is nothing more than a grift: "It's difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab."

Apparently her colleagues were spending more time "coddling and appeasing her" than doing actual work in the White House comms shop.

She just lost ALL of her friends & allies — if she had any in the first place.

One former White House adviser went as far as to plainly call her "dumb.

"BRUTAL.

Yeah, that'll leave a mark.

Recommended

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Truth hurts, we suppose.

Ooh, ooh, we thunk it.

A whole lot.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)

X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing

AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)

Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His Response is BS on Steroids -Vid

============================================================

Tags: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE MSNBC POLITICO WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Aaron Walker
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the Whole Case Even MORE Damning
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Love and Care'
Sam J.
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)
Sam J.
X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing
Sam J.
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying Cognitive Issues?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases Aaron Walker
Advertisement