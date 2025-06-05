'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pie...
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying...
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously...
Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting...
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks...
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its Presid...
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the...
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn...
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the...
VIP
New York Cathedral Hosts Pride Party With Drag Queens
Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service...
Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
VIP
Pride Goeth Before the Fall

X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on June 05, 2025
Twitchy

The Trump administration has banned travel from several countries that hate America. What a novel concept. Blocking access to anyone who might wish our country or our people ill will - almost as if that's just common freaking season, right?

Advertisement

But as we all know, common sense and truth are kryptonite to our pals on the Left and in the mainstream media.

Yeah, yeah, same difference.

We get it, if this weren't CNN's Kaitlan Collins, you would think it's just a couple of posts about the countries being banned from visiting our country:

Post continues:

... holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests," per the WH fact sheet.

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know our pals in the media are not happy about the bans, especially anyone on CNN. Luckily for Collins, X was more than happy to break out the puppets and crayons, explaining to her (and anyone doubting Trump's bans) why keeping people who hate us out of our country is a good thing.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It's true.

We did vote for this.

Please, let's not give her any ideas.

============================================================

Related:

AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)

Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His Response is BS on Steroids -Vid

Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)

Wow, THANKS! MSBNC (with David French) Just Accidentally Made an Argument to DEFUND NPR

============================================================

Tags: AFGHANISTAN DONALD TRUMP HAITI IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying Cognitive Issues?
Doug P.
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its President's Campaign
Grateful Calvin
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks Out About Attack
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the Boulder Terrorist Attack
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare Warren Squire
Advertisement