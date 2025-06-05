X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing

The Trump administration has banned travel from several countries that hate America. What a novel concept. Blocking access to anyone who might wish our country or our people ill will - almost as if that's just common freaking season, right?

But as we all know, common sense and truth are kryptonite to our pals on the Left and in the mainstream media.

Yeah, yeah, same difference.

We get it, if this weren't CNN's Kaitlan Collins, you would think it's just a couple of posts about the countries being banned from visiting our country:

CNN has confirmed that President Trump is banning travel from several countries, fully restricting entry from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 4, 2025

Seven countries — Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela — will have partial restrictions, @KristenhCNN, @alaynatreene and I are told, confirming CBS.



This includes "exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 4, 2025

Post continues:

... holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests," per the WH fact sheet.

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know our pals in the media are not happy about the bans, especially anyone on CNN. Luckily for Collins, X was more than happy to break out the puppets and crayons, explaining to her (and anyone doubting Trump's bans) why keeping people who hate us out of our country is a good thing.

This is fantastic news. Which I'm sure you're mourning. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) June 5, 2025

It’s called putting American first, Kaitlan . Get familiar. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 5, 2025

That’s fantastic news! We voted for this! — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) June 5, 2025

It's true.

We did vote for this.

Can’t wait for all the “experts” you have on your network to tell us how unprecedented this is in modern times, and the only parallel is Nazi Germany in the 1930’s. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) June 5, 2025

Please, let's not give her any ideas.

