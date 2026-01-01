Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center

Oh no, terrible news. We've been seeing plenty of selfies of grannies flipping off the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and even brought you Jim Acosta, who reported "from the scene of the crime." Democrats now have two priorities heading into the 2028 presidential election: removing Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center and demolishing "his" ballroom.

We didn't realize, though, how many people had canceled their scheduled appearances at the Trump-Kennedy Center over the name change. You'd think they'd be glad that Trump has spruced up the place and fixed the leaky roof.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has cancelled two whole months' worth of performances of "Hamilton." Even the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C., has pulled out.

Issa Rae has canceled her sold out performance at the Kennedy Center. Pulitzer Prize winner Rhiannon Giddens, Peter Wolf, Low Cut Connie, and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., have also canceled. Lin-Manuel Miranda has canceled the entire Kennedy Center run of Hamilton. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) Dec 29, 2025

Mostly old news, Hoodlum.



But here is a fact-check:



- All of these shows were booked by the previous regime. Their cancellations only prove our point that the place was booked with radical lefties putting woke politics above the Arts.

- There are some Artists who won’t… https://t.co/NVXUP0Ewf3 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 29, 2025

The post continues:

… perform for Republicans. And we will out those people. The media should out this intolerance in the Arts, too. - Many of these shows were losing money because they don’t have broad appeal and shouldn’t have been booked because they are too niche and too political. Once we demanded that they pay their own way with a combination of ticket sales and donors, they backed out because they were losing money before they started. - Disney is mad at @Lin_Manuel for being so intolerant that he doesn’t want Conservatives in his audience. - Everyone is welcome at the Trump Kennedy Center. - We should be thanking Donald Trump for supporting the Arts like no President before him.

Somehow we’ll find the strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/iz27S4QUZU — Jen ~ 🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JENin140) December 29, 2025

I’m gonna lose a lot of sleep over this. — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) December 29, 2025

Never heard of any of them — Mark Piispanen (@MarkEPiispanen) December 29, 2025

They aren’t going to see any tears from MAGA. So the only people they are hurting, besides themselves) are the liberals who would pay good money to see that drivel. And a few homeless people that would sneak in to stay warm. — Barry Price (@BarryPr77845370) December 29, 2025

Virtue signaling to their peers, bless their hearts. They can't help themselves. — Sarah Lee (@SSXXOO77) December 29, 2025

No loss from any of these shows. — Rangerfan94 (@psu1983) December 29, 2025

Literally nobody cares but those suffering from TDS — The globe is your friend (@wjstarck) December 29, 2025

What a lineup that was! I hear a coast-to-coast faraway scream of loss and mourning at this news🤡🤡🤡 — Tim (@machpodfann) December 29, 2025

Sell or close it. — Steve Carlson (@stevenc04974823) December 29, 2025

Self deporting from the Trump Kennedy center. Winning. — barry dixon (@BardixdDixon) December 29, 2025

These cancellations hurt a lot of little people that do the work for the productions. Who thinks of them? — Ann Marie (@annmarie_hope) December 29, 2025

Richard Grenell is right; you'd think they'd be happy that the performance space had finally been tended to properly. But they're willing to boycott the venue, hurting only the liberals who would have considered going in the first place.

SCOOP: D-list artists who canceled their Trump-Kennedy Center shows barely sold any tickets



The Cookers sold 60/500 tickets before canceling



Chuck Redd had 63/200 sign-ups for his FREE show before scrubbing the Christmas Eve performancehttps://t.co/XHQPUcY9Hq — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) December 30, 2025

***

