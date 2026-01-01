We Don't Believe You: X Users React Skeptically As New CBS Evening News...
Zohran Mamdani Appoints Man Who Defended Mahmoud Khalil as NYC Chief Counsel

Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center

Brett T. | 3:00 PM on January 01, 2026

Oh no, terrible news. We've been seeing plenty of selfies of grannies flipping off the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and even brought you Jim Acosta, who reported "from the scene of the crime." Democrats now have two priorities heading into the 2028 presidential election: removing Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center and demolishing "his" ballroom.

We didn't realize, though, how many people had canceled their scheduled appearances at the Trump-Kennedy Center over the name change. You'd think they'd be glad that Trump has spruced up the place and fixed the leaky roof.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has cancelled two whole months' worth of performances of "Hamilton." Even the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C., has pulled out.

The post continues:

… perform for Republicans. And we will out those people. The media should out this intolerance in the Arts, too. 

- Many of these shows were losing money because they don’t have broad appeal and shouldn’t have been booked because they are too niche and too political. Once we demanded that they pay their own way with a combination of ticket sales and donors, they backed out because they were losing money before they started.

- Disney is mad at @Lin_Manuel for being so intolerant that he doesn’t want Conservatives in his audience. 

- Everyone is welcome at the Trump Kennedy Center. 

- We should be thanking Donald Trump for supporting the Arts like no President before him.

Richard Grenell is right; you'd think they'd be happy that the performance space had finally been tended to properly. But they're willing to boycott the venue, hurting only the liberals who would have considered going in the first place.

