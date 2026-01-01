Experts Say 2025 Was So Hot It Pushed Earth Past Critical Climate Change Mark

Summer was hot. It's always hot. But according to scientists, the entire planet was running hot in 2025, so much so that it pushed the Earth past a critical climate change mark. CBS News is the latest network to basically run a press release on a single scientific study.

2025 was so hot it pushed Earth past critical climate change mark, scientists say https://t.co/QngibAEdIj — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 30, 2025

CBS News reports:

Climate change worsened by human behavior made 2025 one of the three hottest years on record, scientists said. It was also the first time that the three-year temperature average broke through the threshold set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times. Experts say keeping the Earth below that limit could save lives and prevent catastrophic environmental destruction around the globe. The analysis from World Weather Attribution researchers, released Tuesday in Europe, came after a year when people around the world were slammed by the dangerous extremes brought on by a warming planet. … "If we don't stop burning fossil fuels very, very, quickly, very soon, it will be very hard to keep that goal" of warming, Friederike Otto, co-founder of World Weather Attribution and an Imperial College London climate scientist, told The Associated Press. "The science is increasingly clear."

One of the three hottest years on record? How far back do the records go?

"The science is increasingly clear." Huh, Al Gore said 20 years ago that the science was settled.

we're still doing this? — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) December 30, 2025

Thanks for the laugh. Did the “scientists” compare 2025 AD to 202,500 BC? That was a really hot year as I recall. — Isaac Revo (@RecompenseofGod) December 30, 2025

Most industries I feel bad for, when they become obsolete.



But our mainstream media—this being Exhibit A—has willfully brought it entirely on themselves.🤦🏼‍♀️ — 🪔Jennifer Cory Alvey (@JenCoryAlvey) December 30, 2025

It's insane to think that the Paris Agreement could actually regulate the temperature of the planet within 1.5 degrees Celsius. This must mean the Earth is at its proper temperature right now, and we need to keep it there.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about climate change.

