BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and Gloomers' FACES

While the country (and let's face it, probably the world) watched Trump and Elon Musk snark repeatedly on one another, the country and economy kept right on kicking butt and taking names. The latest Jobs Report came out this morning, and ladies and gents, they CRUSHED it.

Trump crushed it.

WE crushed it.

Charles Payne perfectly delivered the news:

Jobs Report Beats Wall Street Consensus and Crushes the Whisper Number.



139,000 versus 125,000

The Doom & Gloom Crowd Heads Explode — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 6, 2025

Awwww yes, the doom and gloom crowd. We imagine they HATE it when Trump keeps yet ANOTHER promise he made during his campaign. Not to mention, every bit of good news for our country under Trump only further proves what a disaster things were under Biden.

Or whoever was pulling Biden's strings.

Numbers they can’t deny and they’re real. — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) June 6, 2025

Yup.

Math is racist, you know. Or is it sexist now?

We can't remember. Psh, it's probably both knowing our pals on the Left.

Wall Street Consensus— who are these experts that consistently get it wrong? — Jr (@johntroyall) June 6, 2025

While we're certainly not experts, we're going to go out on a limb and say ... yes.

Peter calls it like it is also!

3 weeks ago only you guys were reporting the truth!

Thanks Charles! https://t.co/sZjgk7yZ0U — jaxon2010 (@jaxon9152010) June 6, 2025

Thanks Charles.

And thanks Trump!

============================================================

============================================================