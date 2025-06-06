BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and Gloomers' FACES

His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare from...
June 06, 2025
While the country (and let's face it, probably the world) watched Trump and Elon Musk snark repeatedly on one another, the country and economy kept right on kicking butt and taking names. The latest Jobs Report came out this morning, and ladies and gents, they CRUSHED it.

Trump crushed it.

WE crushed it.

Charles Payne perfectly delivered the news:

Awwww yes, the doom and gloom crowd. We imagine they HATE it when Trump keeps yet ANOTHER promise he made during his campaign. Not to mention, every bit of good news for our country under Trump only further proves what a disaster things were under Biden.

Or whoever was pulling Biden's strings.

Yup. 

Math is racist, you know. Or is it sexist now?

We can't remember. Psh, it's probably both knowing our pals on the Left.

While we're certainly not experts, we're going to go out on a limb and say ... yes.

Thanks Charles.

And thanks Trump!

