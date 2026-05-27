NY Assemblyman Introduces a 100 Percent Tax on Trump’s 'Illegal January 6 Slush Fund'

Do you know what was illegal? An IRS contractor leaking President Donald Trump's tax returns. Trump sued the IRS for $10 billion, but instead, the IRS settled and created a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund." Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called it “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.” The usual suspects complained that it was taxpayer money, but would they have preferred the IRS cut a check for $10 billion to Trump personally?

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Alex Bores is a New York State assemblyman and is also running for Congress. He thought he'd try to get his name in the headlines by introducing the "Anti-Insurrectionist Act," which would levy a 100 percent tax on any money that went to a New Yorker.

I just introduced the Anti-Insurrectionist Act in NY. It's simple: If you're a New Yorker who takes from Trump's illegal January 6th slush fund, NY will tax 100% of it. pic.twitter.com/9vg5EKPybZ — Alex Bores (@AlexBores) May 26, 2026

There was no insurrection, Alan. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 27, 2026

No one's been charged with one.

The norms say no Bills of Attainder, but this has to do with Trump, so the norms are waivable and only enforceable against patriots. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 27, 2026

Good luck you moron pic.twitter.com/iUMLXBdYKn — Ken 👖 (@danic_98) May 27, 2026

That would be an unlawful taking in violation of the 6th amendment. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 26, 2026

See you in court Alex. It has absolutely no chance of surviving a challenge in court. Talk about un-American? — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) May 27, 2026

Feels a lot like a bill of attainder, but if you want the feds crawling up your ass have fun I guess. — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) May 27, 2026

No Bills of Attainder Shall Be Passed... dickwad.



Read the Constitution. — USA Features Media (@USAFeatures) May 27, 2026

Ummm... I think your proposed law violates the constitution.



Odd to claim you are against illegality when you are openly for it when it suits you. — Let The Truth Ring Out (@SayNoToTerror7) May 27, 2026

Good luck. Thankfully, we have a Constitution. Thankfully, Dems are stupid. The U.S. Constitution (Article I, Sections 9 and 10) explicitly bans bills of attainder; laws that single out specific individuals or an easily identifiable group for punishment without a judicial trial. — Aeroguy (@Aeroguy747) May 27, 2026

Does this really seem even vaguely legal to you? — Cartlund H Monson (@cartlundmonson) May 27, 2026

Unconstitutional - Bill of attainder: The U.S. Constitution (Article I, Section 10). Get familiar with it.



Do tell me how dipshits like you get elected? Intelligent people would know it’s unconstitutional before even wasting taxpayers time and money. — R.D. Halden (@RDHalden) May 27, 2026

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It's a fund for those who have been victims of a weaponized government, and you're smirking while talking of your plan to weaponize the government to confiscate the funds they would receive to make them whole from a weaponized government.



Think about that.



Fuck, Dems are evil. — Velcro fly (@joelgtp) May 27, 2026

His Anti-Insurrection Act is unconstitutional. But thanks for showing us that the New York Democrats' real goal is to tax everyone at 100 percent.

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