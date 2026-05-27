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NY Assemblyman Introduces a 100 Percent Tax on Trump’s 'Illegal January 6 Slush Fund'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 27, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Do you know what was illegal? An IRS contractor leaking President Donald Trump's tax returns. Trump sued the IRS for $10 billion, but instead, the IRS settled and created a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund." Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called it “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.” The usual suspects complained that it was taxpayer money, but would they have preferred the IRS cut a check for $10 billion to Trump personally?

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Alex Bores is a New York State assemblyman and is also running for Congress. He thought he'd try to get his name in the headlines by introducing the "Anti-Insurrectionist Act," which would levy a 100 percent tax on any money that went to a New Yorker.

No one's been charged with one.

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His Anti-Insurrection Act is unconstitutional. But thanks for showing us that the New York Democrats' real goal is to tax everyone at 100 percent.

***

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