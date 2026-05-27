Brandon Johnson Says He Will Fight ‘Teen Takeovers’ by Holding Social Media Accountable

Some might call them riots, but Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson prefers the term "teen takeovers." Last November, nine teenagers were shot in Chicago at a teen takeover at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Some have suggested a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., but critics call that dangerous, saying it would bring more teenagers into contact with law enforcement, and we don't want another Black Lives Matter incident on our hands.

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Since these mobs are organized online, Johnson is announcing that he'll fight teen takeovers by holding social media platforms accountable.

BREAKING: Chicago Mayor Johnson says he will fight teen takeovers by "holding social media platforms accountable" pic.twitter.com/g2m0QwF7HD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2026

Yes, that's why you're taxing them.

God forbid we actually hold the black teens accountable.



It’s not their fault, it’s the social media platforms fault.



This is why people think the black community is run by idiots.



This. Right. Here. — Mr James Smith (@MrJamesSmithh) May 27, 2026

I guess he would never think to hold the kids responsible or the parents who raised entitled barbarians.

He would be better off calling for family formation, actual enforcement of the law, and fathers in homes. — Rae ❤️‍🔥 (@FiatLuxGenesis) May 27, 2026

Yeah because social media platforms cause riots. Right. God dammit this man is dumber than dog shit. How is this even possible? — Shamus Chang (@ShamusChang) May 27, 2026

With the left, the blame is always on some outside force. Criminals have no agency. — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) May 27, 2026

Hold everybody accountable except the ones creating the problems? Not a very good strategy which is why we see what we see. — 🔥Dark to Light🔥 1776 - 2024 (@pitbullpatriot3) May 27, 2026

Wow. Shifting responsibility is the only thing these leftist @TheDemocrats know how to do. 🤦‍♂️ — Sean (@SeanALarabee) May 27, 2026

This is what you get when the village idiot gets elected mayor. — Thomas (@posativnrg1120) May 27, 2026

Fortunately, Johnson has teens advising him on curfews. They say that the city needs to give them more opportunities in the summertime. Anyone else here old enough to remember "Midnight Basketball"?

How about holding teens accountable? And the parents? — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) May 27, 2026

There are 100s of senior citizens out there who are scared every night with these goons and mob gangs and thugs who are wreaking havoc across Chicago. Does he even care about what he's done, enabling these young criminals to commit violence nightly with no consequences. — CHI TOWN NATIVE SON (@miller_dan59816) May 27, 2026

So not the kids? Not the parents? Social media companies? I would love to see this play out in court. I think social media companies are going to win in a landslide. — Decoy (@Decoy042) May 27, 2026

He's not going to do anything. It will never make it to court because he'll just keep letting these riots happen without consequence.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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