WaPo Asks a Pool Guy If Trump Picked the Correct Color for the...
Jill Biden Now Claims She Feared a Stroke — But Only After Spending...
Tim Miller's Blasphemous Meltdown: 'The Bulwark' Doubles Down on Vulgar Anti-Christian Att...
DHS Secretary Drawing Up Plans to Block International Flights Into Sanctuary Cities
DNC Insults Trans Community in Vulgar Response to Stephen Miller Post About James...
Zaid Jilani Wants to Know Why Graham Platner’s ‘Accidental Tattoo’ Is Disqualifying
VIP
No, James Talarico: Galatians 3:28 Doesn’t Mean God is Nonbinary
ICE Agent Shover Rep. LaMonica McIver Says ICE Henchmen Are Shoving Her 'Neighbors'
'This Is Texas, THIS Is Not': Ken Paxton's First Ad About Low-T Talarico...
Jesse Watters Reading 'Disgusting' RNC Research on Graham Platner Didn't Sit Well With...
Dems Lost It After Polis Freed GOP Grandma — Today He Showed Up...
MAD About You? Trump Compares Dem James Talarico to Famous Freckled Freak Comic...
DNC's Photo Attempt to Counter Backfire From Talarico's Past Anti-Meat Comments REEKS of...
AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman...

Brandon Johnson Says He Will Fight ‘Teen Takeovers’ by Holding Social Media Accountable

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Some might call them riots, but Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson prefers the term "teen takeovers." Last November, nine teenagers were shot in Chicago at a teen takeover at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Some have suggested a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., but critics call that dangerous, saying it would bring more teenagers into contact with law enforcement, and we don't want another Black Lives Matter incident on our hands.

Advertisement

Since these mobs are organized online, Johnson is announcing that he'll fight teen takeovers by holding social media platforms accountable.

Yes, that's why you're taxing them.

Recommended

WaPo Asks a Pool Guy If Trump Picked the Correct Color for the Reflecting Pool
Brett T.
Advertisement

Fortunately, Johnson has teens advising him on curfews. They say that the city needs to give them more opportunities in the summertime. Anyone else here old enough to remember "Midnight Basketball"?

He's not going to do anything. It will never make it to court because he'll just keep letting these riots happen without consequence.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Asks a Pool Guy If Trump Picked the Correct Color for the Reflecting Pool
Brett T.
DNC Insults Trans Community in Vulgar Response to Stephen Miller Post About James Talarico Making History
Doug P.
Tim Miller's Blasphemous Meltdown: 'The Bulwark' Doubles Down on Vulgar Anti-Christian Attacks in Texas
justmindy
Jesse Watters Reading 'Disgusting' RNC Research on Graham Platner Didn't Sit Well With Jessica Tarlov
Doug P.
Jill Biden Now Claims She Feared a Stroke — But Only After Spending Two Years Pretending Joe Crushed It
justmindy
'This Is Texas, THIS Is Not': Ken Paxton's First Ad About Low-T Talarico Is BRUTALLY Accurate
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WaPo Asks a Pool Guy If Trump Picked the Correct Color for the Reflecting Pool Brett T.
Advertisement