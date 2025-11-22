If California Governor’s Race Comes Down to Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter There’s...
Nine Teens Shot in Chicago in ‘Riot’ After Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

November 22, 2025
Remember how hard Gov. JB Pritzker fought against President Donald Trump sending in the National Guard to Chicago to get crime under control? Last month, Pritzker saw himself sitting across from Fox News' Bret Baier, who asked him why Chicago has the highest murder rate of all the big cities. "We're not in the top 30," Pritzker responded. After Baiier showed him a map with the statistics, Pritzker replied, "Look, you can pull statistics up, but our murder rate has been cut in half." The murder rate has been cut in half, but Chicago is still number one.

Not helping Pritzker's case was a rash of shootings following a Christmas tree lighting ceremony downtown Friday night. After the lighting, a large group of "juveniles" started rioting, resulting in two separate shooting incidents in which nine people were shot, one fatally.

The post continues:

… police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized.”

Horrific.

The post continues:

… authority in real time.  When a city’s most magical night of the year ends with cops getting maced and people shot two blocks from the Nutcracker ballet, we’ve crossed into a level of societal rot that no amount of “it’s just the Loop” coping can fix.  Chicago deserves better than turning Michigan Avenue into a seasonal running of the bulls.

Fix the parenting, fix the policing, or just admit the city is no longer safe for families after dark.  Merry Christmas, indeed.

Plus, they have the toughest gun control laws around. It's all of those guns coming in from Indiana that's the problem. Blame them.

It's frightening what teens can get up to with online "chatter." Something tells us they weren't there for the tree lighting.

***

CHICAGO CRIME GUN CONTROL JB PRITZKER MASS SHOOTING

