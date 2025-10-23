VIP
Bret Baier of Fox News Deflates Dem JB Pritzker’s Chicago Crime Lies With Handy Murder Rate Map

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker must have made a wrong media turn on Thursday, because the portly Democrat found himself sitting across from Bret Baier of Fox News. Unlike most interviews, Pritzker was directly challenged. One of the most embarrassing moments was when Pritzker tried to deny that Chicago had the highest murder rate among the most populous cities in the U.S.

It didn’t go well for him thanks to Baier bringing the receipts. (WATCH)

The whole interview was a disaster for Pritzker.

Commenters say the segment only highlighted Pritzker’s talent for lying with absolute ease.

Apparently, Democrats love being lied to.

Posters say it’s easy to fudge all the crime numbers except murder.

You can tell Pritzker was shaken quite a bit; he’s used to sitting across from a fellow Democrat pretending to be a journalist. It’s safe to say Baier leans to the right politically, but still takes his job as a journalist seriously. That spelled bad news for Pritzker.

BRET BAIER CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS ILLINOIS

