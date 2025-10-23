Bret Baier of Fox News Deflates Dem JB Pritzker’s Chicago Crime Lies With Handy Murder Rate Map

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker must have made a wrong media turn on Thursday, because the portly Democrat found himself sitting across from Bret Baier of Fox News. Unlike most interviews, Pritzker was directly challenged. One of the most embarrassing moments was when Pritzker tried to deny that Chicago had the highest murder rate among the most populous cities in the U.S.

Advertisement

It didn’t go well for him thanks to Baier bringing the receipts. (WATCH)

Baier: "Why does Chicago have the highest murder rate of all the big cities?"



Pritzker: "We're not in the top 30."



Baier: *shows him a map showing Chicago is number one*



Pritzker: "Look, you can pull statistics up but our murder rate has been cut in half." pic.twitter.com/1Sg2JbyeIR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 23, 2025

when you cut crime in half but you still lead the nation pic.twitter.com/xZwVtLdTa6 — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) October 23, 2025

That was embarrassing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 23, 2025

The whole interview was a disaster for Pritzker.

Commenters say the segment only highlighted Pritzker’s talent for lying with absolute ease.

Reporter: “Chicago leads the nation in murder rate.”

Pritzker: “Not if you close your eyes.” 💀 — legislation (@legislationpage) October 23, 2025

The Democrat ability to lie over and over again with no shame and a straight face needs to be studied — Nuclear Family Supremacist 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 (@wifeguychud) October 23, 2025

Lying is so natural to him. — Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@CHADMSTEED1) October 23, 2025

They don’t care what they sound like. Their base supports them no matter what. — Puddy (@Puddy12649721) October 23, 2025

Apparently, Democrats love being lied to.

Posters say it’s easy to fudge all the crime numbers except murder.

They can manipulate the stats for most crimes. Murder is harder, that's why you see "violent crime is down". It's not, they just let violent criminals go with lesser charges so they can continue to terrorize innocent citizens. It's Democrat's weak on crime strategy. — Brian Speaks the Truth (@BigSky2A) October 23, 2025

Fox completely exposed him He tried to dodge the question, but the facts dont lie. Chicagos crime problem is real and can’t be hidden anymore. — Ankit Bharosh (@ankitbharosh) October 23, 2025

that interview was brutal for Pritzker.



Nothing like being fact-checked on live TV to make your “talking points” crumble. — 🏅Md Masood محمد مسعود (@MasoodMohd88) October 23, 2025

You can tell Pritzker was shaken quite a bit; he’s used to sitting across from a fellow Democrat pretending to be a journalist. It’s safe to say Baier leans to the right politically, but still takes his job as a journalist seriously. That spelled bad news for Pritzker.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.