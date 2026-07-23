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Midterm Panic? Try Not to Laugh When Listening to Hakeem Jeffries Say Who Dems Are 'Coming After'

Doug P. | 1:25 PM on July 23, 2026
meme

Last month resolution 1335 passed in the House. The measure basically condemned fraud and the fraudsters who have been ripping off taxpayers as well as those who have enabled them (looking at you, Walz and Newsom).

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H.Res.1335 - Condemning actors seeking to defraud the United States Government, and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that governmentwide fraud and improper payment prevention reforms will meaningfully improve the financial prosperity of the United States, and that Federal program eligibility should be verified before payment.

Many Democrats—177 to be exact—voted against that measure, and Hakeem Jeffries was one of them.

Fast forward to today—with the midterms less than four months away, and take a listen to what Jeffries is saying now

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Excuse us, but HAHAHAHAHA!

Absolutely nobody is buying what Jeffries is trying to sell. The Democrats did everything they could to block this administration's efforts to root out waste, fraud and abuse, and everybody knows why. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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