Midterm Panic? Try Not to Laugh When Listening to Hakeem Jeffries Say Who Dems Are 'Coming After'

Last month resolution 1335 passed in the House. The measure basically condemned fraud and the fraudsters who have been ripping off taxpayers as well as those who have enabled them (looking at you, Walz and Newsom).

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H.Res.1335 - Condemning actors seeking to defraud the United States Government, and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that governmentwide fraud and improper payment prevention reforms will meaningfully improve the financial prosperity of the United States, and that Federal program eligibility should be verified before payment.

Many Democrats—177 to be exact—voted against that measure, and Hakeem Jeffries was one of them.

Fast forward to today—with the midterms less than four months away, and take a listen to what Jeffries is saying now.

Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries claims that Democrats will now fight fraud:



“We will hold the crooks accountable…If you have been stealing from the American people, we’re coming after you.”



Didn't you vote against condemning fraud against U.S. government? pic.twitter.com/wBC7i8MZ3P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2026

Excuse us, but HAHAHAHAHA!

lol!



Harris tried the same tactic - Let’s be like Trump and hopefully our voters are too stupid to realize (they are) — boom roasted™ (@huntizzle88) July 23, 2026

Democrats finally decided to mention the word, "fraud"? https://t.co/UgQzk5u35D — AAE (@AAC0519) July 23, 2026

Absolutely nobody is buying what Jeffries is trying to sell. The Democrats did everything they could to block this administration's efforts to root out waste, fraud and abuse, and everybody knows why.

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