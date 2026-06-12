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And Then There’s Fraud: Jeffries Says California’s Elections Are Secure But Trump Is Rigging Midterms

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:16 AM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are notorious for claiming elections are stolen. Many maintain that President Donald Trump is an illegitimate leader. Some still believe Russia tilted the 2016 presidential election in his favor. Others claim Elon Musk somehow rigged the 2024 presidential contest. Despite all this so-called MAGA fraud and rigging, Democrats maintain that Trump’s and other Republicans’ claims of fraud in the Golden State are bunk. All this while saying Trump will rig the midterm elections.

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Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is chief among his party members pushing the Trump-rigging narrative. (WATCH)

He was recently caught lying about Trump’s love of the New York Knicks.

Posters are bewildered by Democrats' assertions of fraud-free, secure elections while saying Trump is rigging the midterms.

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Democrats are fighting proposals that would make it harder for either party to rig elections.

Commenters say Jeffries is literally trying to swat away allegations of Democrat fraud.

We pray for those puppet strings to get tangled.

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Posters say if Democrats are accusing Republicans of rigging elections, you can bet their own party is doing it.

Exactly.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES

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