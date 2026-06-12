And Then There’s Fraud: Jeffries Says California’s Elections Are Secure But Trump Is Rigging Midterms

Democrats are notorious for claiming elections are stolen. Many maintain that President Donald Trump is an illegitimate leader. Some still believe Russia tilted the 2016 presidential election in his favor. Others claim Elon Musk somehow rigged the 2024 presidential contest. Despite all this so-called MAGA fraud and rigging, Democrats maintain that Trump’s and other Republicans’ claims of fraud in the Golden State are bunk. All this while saying Trump will rig the midterm elections.

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Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is chief among his party members pushing the Trump-rigging narrative. (WATCH)

Three days ago, Jeffries blasted Trump’s claim of election fraud in California.



Yesterday, Jeffries said Democrats have to assume that Republicans will try to rig the midterms.



Hakeem is actually fine with election rigging accusations, as long as he’s doing the accusing. pic.twitter.com/LEGdRbrI9r — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2026

Temu Obama is a next level hypocrite. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 11, 2026

And a serial liar — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2026

He was recently caught lying about Trump’s love of the New York Knicks.

Posters are bewildered by Democrats' assertions of fraud-free, secure elections while saying Trump is rigging the midterms.

If elections are secure, how do you rig an election? Either you can or you can't. If Hakeem doesn't want rigged elections, then you'd think he would support election integrity bills. He doesn't and that tells you everything you need to know about him and the Democratic Party. — Ipso Facto (@TheDude11100778) June 11, 2026

"We, the Democrats, don't rig elections. But if the Republicans win, you know they rigged it."



What would be interesting is to have a Democrat explain how Republicans will "rig" an election. — Narrative Isn't Truth...Ever (@The_BookemDano) June 11, 2026

(D): "The election was rigged!"



(R): "Pass the SAVE America Act?"



(D): "Election security is racist!" — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) June 11, 2026

Democrats are fighting proposals that would make it harder for either party to rig elections.

Commenters say Jeffries is literally trying to swat away allegations of Democrat fraud.

Who is pulling his strings? EVERY SINGLE TIME he talks his hands move. I want to see the puppeteers face. — Andrew C ™️ (@Sheckyi) June 11, 2026

He likes to wave his hands around alot like Newsome, What are those boys on that makes them so jittery? — Captain Buddy Fender (@CaptFender) June 11, 2026

Now I know where Gavin Newsom got his idea for retarded hand gestures. 🤪 Mimicking a cringy dude! pic.twitter.com/yLA5TXHUmg — Hope✝️✡️🕎🕊️🇺🇸 (@LadyDrummer111) June 11, 2026

We pray for those puppet strings to get tangled.

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Posters say if Democrats are accusing Republicans of rigging elections, you can bet their own party is doing it.

They always blame Republicans for what they (dems) are actually guilty of doing. It’s beyond exhausting and outplayed — TexasD11 (@Texas_D11) June 11, 2026

When they say Republicans will rig the election what they mean is that they will try to stop Democrats from rigging the election. — Hardlawjockey (@Hardlawjockey) June 11, 2026

Exactly.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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