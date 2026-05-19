LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, He...
Texas Dem Candidate Maureen Galindo Calls for Internment Camps for Americans Who Stand...
ABC News: A Third of the Congressional Black Caucus Is at Risk of...
NAACP Urges Athletes to Withhold Support From Schools in States That Have Moved...
The Muddled Class: Michelle Obama Claims Average Americans Tired of Democrat Division Are...
'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook...
We Can Neither Confirm Nor DENY if Hunter Biden X Account Is Real...
Caught Red-Handed: Massie Deletes Date from Old Trump Quote, Sends Fake Endorsement Texts...
RUH-ROH! Abigail Spanberger's Veto List Keeps Getting LONGER and Her Supporters Are Starti...
Try to Act Surprised: Evil Witch Randi Weingarten Funded Her Horrible Book With...
Trump's Texas Bombshell: Endorses Paxton Over Cornyn; Senate RINOs Melt Down
Bonchie Challenges Ann Coulter on Her Massie-fatuation in Brutal Back and Forth and...
Trump Pushes Massie Over the Edge
AG Todd Blanche NUKE-I-FIES Van Hollen for DISGRACEFUL Insinuation During Heated Trump Fun...

Snap Judgment: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens to ‘Break the Spirit’ of Trump Voters If Dems Regain Power

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Democrat Party is not looking to bring Americans together. Its mission is firmly opposed to that, based on what House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries threatened on Tuesday. He wants to ‘break’ MAGA voters for the sheer audacity of electing President Donald Trump. The nerve of those people!

Advertisement

Here’s Jeffries wishing ill on 77 million of his fellow Americans. (WATCH)

The Democrat dictionary ends at ‘unhinged.’

We didn’t need Jeffries to tell us what the Democrat Party believes and wants. The last Democrat president made it pretty clear that his party viewed MAGA as an existential threat to America. 

Recommended

'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hence, Democrats are losing their minds that Republicans are fighting back by redistricting red states.

Commenters say Democrats have painted their party into a corner by going 100% anti-Trump. They have nothing else to offer.

All we hear is ‘Trump, Trump, Trump. Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump!’

Jeffries and his fellow Democrats are promising retribution for voters daring to live free and vote their own interests by electing Trump twice. The promises of the past are over.

Advertisement

Even their base is aligned with their sad violence and revenge schtick. Why? Because anything genuinely pro-America has been rendered pro-Trump by the Democrat Party. All it can do at this point is lash out and destroy.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS
Grateful Calvin
Texas Dem Candidate Maureen Galindo Calls for Internment Camps for Americans Who Stand With Israel
justmindy
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, Here We GO!)
Sam J.
ABC News: A Third of the Congressional Black Caucus Is at Risk of Losing Their Seats Through 2028
Brett T.
Bonchie Challenges Ann Coulter on Her Massie-fatuation in Brutal Back and Forth and She Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
The Muddled Class: Michelle Obama Claims Average Americans Tired of Democrat Division Are ‘Confused’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS Grateful Calvin
Advertisement