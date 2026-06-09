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Double Drivel: Hakeem Jeffries Ignorantly Claims New York Knicks Fan Trump Knows Nothing About the Team

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:57 AM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries thought he was dunking on President Donald Trump by claiming the man who built two skyscrapers in Manhattan knows nothing about the New York Knicks. So silly! Anyone who’s followed Trump over the years knows he's a huge Knicks fan. Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, where the San Antonio Spurs beat the Knicks 115-111. The Knicks still lead the series 2-1.

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Here’s Jeffries shooting off his ignorant mouth before the NBA Championship game. (WATCH)

Exactly.

Trump was recently asked about his favorite players on the current Knicks' roster. (WATCH)

Sounds like Trump knows his stuff. But there's more.

Here's Trump cradling Knicks power forward Charles Oakley. (WATCH)

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Wow, will you look at that!

Here’s Trump congratulating center Patrick Ewing back in the day. (WATCH)

It’s almost as if Jeffries doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Posters say Jeffries looks like a fair-weather fan. He was sporting a brand new Knicks cap while he was throwing up air balls against Trump.

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Maybe it's a hand-me-down from Senator Cory Booker?

If only the Democrats had some policies worth pushing instead of stupid insults aimed at Trump that don't land.

Some things never change.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES NBA NEW YORK SPORTS

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