Double Drivel: Hakeem Jeffries Ignorantly Claims New York Knicks Fan Trump Knows Nothing About the Team

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries thought he was dunking on President Donald Trump by claiming the man who built two skyscrapers in Manhattan knows nothing about the New York Knicks. So silly! Anyone who’s followed Trump over the years knows he's a huge Knicks fan. Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, where the San Antonio Spurs beat the Knicks 115-111. The Knicks still lead the series 2-1.

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Here’s Jeffries shooting off his ignorant mouth before the NBA Championship game. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries wakes up, buys a Knicks hat, then lectures Trump on fandom.

Bro discovered the team yesterday. @realDonaldTrump was there in the ’90s.



Clown in pink, stay in your lane. pic.twitter.com/vUqLmMjY5s — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) June 8, 2026

Hundred bucks says he Googled “good Knicks players this season” immediately before the press conference. — ERIC HEFFERNAN (@eric_heffernan) June 8, 2026

Temu Obama isn’t much of Knicks fan if he doesn’t know Trump’s history with the team. 😂 — Mario Mazzanouvle (@MarioMazzanouvl) June 8, 2026

Exactly.

Trump was recently asked about his favorite players on the current Knicks' roster. (WATCH)

Reporter: Who is your favorite Knick?



Trump: Brunson is fantastic. Towns is fantastic. They just have a great team. pic.twitter.com/rghpD9XD6v — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2026

Sounds like Trump knows his stuff. But there's more.

Here's Trump cradling Knicks power forward Charles Oakley. (WATCH)

Jeffries: "Is Donald Trump even a big Knicks fan?"



Donald Trump: *Catching Charles Oakley in his arms*pic.twitter.com/kcjbf6IWSF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 8, 2026

Difference between being wrong and lying through your teeth?



None!!’ pic.twitter.com/ZyZUi0GY4j — Noname (@Nonamekie5) June 8, 2026

Wow, will you look at that!

Here’s Trump congratulating center Patrick Ewing back in the day. (WATCH)

Proving once again..@RepJeffries is a total embarrassment for NYC…NY Knicks ..Trump .. pic.twitter.com/Ct70VbRNRb — Jack Henry (@johnyc46) June 8, 2026

It’s almost as if Jeffries doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Posters say Jeffries looks like a fair-weather fan. He was sporting a brand new Knicks cap while he was throwing up air balls against Trump.

It's clear to me that some intern just brought that way to big of a hat for Jeffries head 🤣

What a Dork #AlwaysKnicks @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/lX1afh1Nio — Mike_LINY 🇺🇸 (@MIKEM_LINY) June 8, 2026

Meanwhile Jeffries looking like a tourist fan who just bought all his team gear last week 😂 — Cow with Glasses (@CowMFM) June 8, 2026

he's had that hat for about 2 minutes — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) June 8, 2026

A new hat. Never been on his idiotic head — David roberts (@Deroberts2024) June 8, 2026

Looks like he should be selling ice cream

😬 — Mrs. Born 🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌞🌴🌴 (@KerryAMc) June 8, 2026

This outfit is incredibly gay, right? It’s not just me? pic.twitter.com/CwSkuXOOmo — OldSchoolRepubs (@OldSchoolRepubs) June 8, 2026

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Maybe it's a hand-me-down from Senator Cory Booker?

If only the Democrats had some policies worth pushing instead of stupid insults aimed at Trump that don't land.

They have nothing. What an absolute disaster this is for them. — Myro✞ (@DigitalMyro) June 8, 2026

#TemuObama @RepJeffries has nothing to help America. All he has is his usual schtick of hate @POTUS. It just goes to show you how stupid Democrats are to keep electing morons like this into office. — Jeff (@JT_Crawdaddy) June 8, 2026

Temu Obama was in diapers when Trump was following the Knicks — 🇺🇸Marcus 🇺🇸 (@Deepsea879) June 8, 2026

Some things never change.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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