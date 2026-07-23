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Candace Owens Gets All High and Mighty With Piers Morgan About Her Degrees and It Does NOT End Well

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on July 23, 2026
Twitchy

Candace Owens found herself on the defensive after a sit-down with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored program, where the British host needled her journalistic credentials while grilling her over long-running claims about French First Lady Brigitte Macron. 

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You know, the claims Candace made about her being a man.

Anywho ...

Morgan highlighted what he saw as a lack of formal experience backing Owens’ assertions. Owens largely sidestepped any detailed defense of her own academic background during the exchange, opting instead for sarcasm about “experts.”

It's fairly cringe-tastic.

But once back on her own podcast platform, she flipped the script for her audience. There, she declared she holds “more degrees than Piers Morgan does,” framing the boast as a quiet flex after the tense interview.

Post continues:

... Candace’s lack of education and experience as a journalist based off her claims about Brigitte Macron. 

Oddly, Candace stayed quiet about her “2 degrees” on Uncensored. 

Other than to make sarcastic remarks about trusting “the experts”, Candace never mentions to Piers’ audience that she had 2 degrees.

She waited until her podcast to drop the (supposedly old but breaking) news to her fans. There is no evidence Candace graduated from a University or got “two degrees” in English and/or journalism.

It looks like she knew she could get away with lying to her followers but feared Piers Morgan’s audience would fact check her if she defended herself.

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Woof.

She's so brave when she's preaching to her choir.

She did.

Public records paint a more complicated picture. Owens enrolled at the University of Rhode Island around 2007 to study journalism, attending for roughly three years before leaving without completing her studies—reportedly due to financial pressures and student loan issues. 

She has long been described in major biographical profiles, including Britannica, as having attended but not graduated. 

While some later accounts reference a Bachelor of Arts completed in 2022 under her married name, no primary university documentation, commencement lists, or official verification has surfaced to confirm degrees in English, journalism, or any other field.

So ... there's that.

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Tags:

ACADEMIA CANDACE OWENS EDUCATION FAKE NEWS PIERS MORGAN

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