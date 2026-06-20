The Atlantic's Matt Viser Went to Journalism School to Learn New Things, Like Algae Growth

We've gone from Ballroom Derangement Syndrome to Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome. As our own Doug Powers noted in a recent post, algae in the newly painted Reflection Pool has gotten more media coverage than Somali daycare fraud, Laken Riley’s murder, and President Joe Biden’s mental health decline. We'd add to that list former DNI Tulsi Gabbard's document dump on Anthony Fauci and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Rape Gang Inquiry Report out of the U.K. ABC News sent stalwart correspondent Jonathan Karl to the Reflecting Pool to report, and CNN is testing the water.

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The Atlantic's Matt Viser made a trip to the Reflecting Pool to file this video report:

President Trump wanted the Reflecting Pool to be an American-flag blue—“instead, he’s gotten a swamp,” @mviser says. He reports from Washington, D.C., on the foiled project that cost taxpayers at least $16.4 million: https://t.co/oU4d7lkRa3 pic.twitter.com/NadlwstfyD — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 19, 2026

At the Reflecting Pool, baby ducks are swimming, workers are wading, and small children are touching. But no one could definitively tell me whether despite all of the algae—some species of which can be toxic—the water remains safe. So we decided to dig—or dip—a little deeper… — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 19, 2026

So late on Thursday morning, I filled several water bottles from different areas of the Reflecting Pool. Some were fairly clear, while other samples were dark green. My samples were delivered to two different scientists by that evening… pic.twitter.com/2aJi3tviMx — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 19, 2026

Tests found that blue-green algae seemed to have dissipated. But now green algae, perhaps in the absence of the blue-green algae, are absolutely flourishing. “I’ve never seen it bloom quite this thick,” one expert told me. — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 19, 2026

This is what they went to journalism school for. https://t.co/qL7gwmlvGU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2026

Viser confirmed that he did, indeed, go to journalism school.

Being able to learn new things (including — and sometimes especially — seemingly trivial things!) and then sharing it with people is exactly what I went to journalism school for. https://t.co/539r1nrXXe — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 19, 2026

This is really sad. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 20, 2026

You're earning every bit! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2026

Apparently you went to school and learned how to tell only parts of stories making your work shoddy, misinformed, and biased.



What school did you go to learn of this journalistic excellence? — everyone on here is a tough guy (@schmidthawk) June 19, 2026

Only if there was 10% of this rigor in covering Biden’s mental decline before it was obvious and everyone got on the bandwagon — Ben (@thethriftygene) June 20, 2026

You do know that you come across as pathetic and a failed journalist. — Kathryn (@kbean511) June 19, 2026

What did you learn from investigating the 34 million Obama spent on this, that didn't fix it? — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) June 19, 2026

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$34 million and two years.

You should look into the history of the reflecting pool renovations.



But you won't. — Great_Steak (@rojo_times) June 20, 2026

Really? Thought it was for the high level brown-nosing. pic.twitter.com/gkk2I7I6NH — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) June 19, 2026

Super curious now about what school you went to for journalism. Ending up at the Atlantic is kind of sad. — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) June 19, 2026

Keep going. You’re looking better and better champ — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) June 19, 2026

"I went to journalism school" is all we needed to know.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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