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The Atlantic's Matt Viser Went to Journalism School to Learn New Things, Like Algae Growth

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 20, 2026
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We've gone from Ballroom Derangement Syndrome to Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome. As our own Doug Powers noted in a recent post, algae in the newly painted Reflection Pool has gotten more media coverage than Somali daycare fraud, Laken Riley’s murder, and President Joe Biden’s mental health decline. We'd add to that list former DNI Tulsi Gabbard's document dump on Anthony Fauci and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Rape Gang Inquiry Report out of the U.K. ABC News sent stalwart correspondent Jonathan Karl to the Reflecting Pool to report, and CNN is testing the water.

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The Atlantic's Matt Viser made a trip to the Reflecting Pool to file this video report:

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Viser confirmed that he did, indeed, go to journalism school.

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$34 million and two years.

"I went to journalism school" is all we needed to know.

***

 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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