What’s Up Dox?: Scott Galloway Is Mad Mamdani Painted a Target on Him With Pied-à-Terre Tax List

You know the saying ‘be careful what you wish for.’ Wealthy Pivot podcaster Scott Galloway lives in the red state of Florida but has a residence in deep-blue New York City. He couldn’t vote for Zohran Mamdani but openly supported the socialist (aka communist) mayor’s pied-à-terre tax, which is a luxury fee on homes that are not the owner's primary residence. Galloway is now mad that he and those who may be subject to the tax just had their names published by Mamdani.

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He equates it to having his face plastered on a wanted poster. Hmm, wonder what he fears. (WATCH)

Scott Galloway is upset about being 'doxed' after he supported Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax:



"He's taken a legitimate source of tax revenue, and he's turning it into a wanted poster."



"What is the upside here? Why is he doing this?"



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/9Yrb9lw4An — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

liberals when the "seize your property and kill rich people party" tries to seize your property and kill rich people pic.twitter.com/413TbkrjCB — Andrew O'Brien (@Flac0j0nes) August 1, 2026

Galloway is essentially acknowledging that Mamdani and his supporters want to murder rich people. Seems kind of silly for supporting Mamdani if you’re loaded, doesn’t it?

We can only surmise that Galloway has never read the fable about the scorpion and the frog.

“What is the upside here? Why is he doing this?” pic.twitter.com/wfusIWDru8 — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) August 1, 2026

Frog: "OW! Oh woe is me, you have stung me, we both will not make it across this creek.

Scorpion: "Enjoy the warm embrace of collectivism! Tee hee." — Dan McGurn (@UncleNoFo) August 1, 2026

Useful idiots discover they are useful idiots — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

Communists love those kinds of idiots the most. Well, before they murder them, of course.

Posters say that wealth and education do not bestow wisdom.

Communists being communists shouldn’t surprise anyone, and this is proof that @profgalloway is not nearly as smart as he pretends to be. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) August 1, 2026

"I can't believe this commie guy is doing commie stuff" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

I stopped thinking he had any clue when he professed the end of NYC in COVID and pushed lockdown (of course it’s easy when you’re with family in a mansion in Florida). I unsubbed when all the soft-commie opinions bubbled up. He’s riding partisanship on autopilot, insulated by money. Vile stupidity — bipolar bear (@glebazz) August 1, 2026

True. It’s shocking to me how many educated morons there are out there. It’s also shocking to me that people still think that having a degree equates to intelligence. All a degree means these days is someone showed up somewhere the majority of the time for 4 years. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) August 1, 2026

Sometimes the most educated are the most gullible and lacking in common sense.

Commenters are giddy about Galloway's well-deserved scary situation.

I'm not going to lie, I'm having a bit of schadenfreude. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 1, 2026

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Don't feel guilty! These liars deserve it! — David W. Green (@Graviddeen) August 1, 2026

They brought all this on themselves. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 1, 2026

Entirely justified. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

One of my favorite things in the world is when a lib realizes they have no protection from their own side. — a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) August 1, 2026

Prediction: He will learn nothing from this. — Ben Adams (@BenAdam06616312) August 1, 2026

Unfortunately, realization doesn’t always translate into action or correction. Galloway will likely learn nothing and instead return to eagerly looking forward to the next socialist scorpion who needs his help.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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