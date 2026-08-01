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What’s Up Dox?: Scott Galloway Is Mad Mamdani Painted a Target on Him With Pied-à-Terre Tax List

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:35 PM on August 01, 2026
Twitchy

You know the saying ‘be careful what you wish for.’ Wealthy Pivot podcaster Scott Galloway lives in the red state of Florida but has a residence in deep-blue New York City. He couldn’t vote for Zohran Mamdani but openly supported the socialist (aka communist) mayor’s pied-à-terre tax, which is a luxury fee on homes that are not the owner's primary residence. Galloway is now mad that he and those who may be subject to the tax just had their names published by Mamdani.

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He equates it to having his face plastered on a wanted poster. Hmm, wonder what he fears. (WATCH)

Galloway is essentially acknowledging that Mamdani and his supporters want to murder rich people. Seems kind of silly for supporting Mamdani if you’re loaded, doesn’t it?

We can only surmise that Galloway has never read the fable about the scorpion and the frog.

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Communists love those kinds of idiots the most. Well, before they murder them, of course.

Posters say that wealth and education do not bestow wisdom.

I stopped thinking he had any clue when he professed the end of NYC in COVID and pushed lockdown (of course it’s easy when you’re with family in a mansion in Florida). I unsubbed when all the soft-commie opinions bubbled up. He’s riding partisanship on autopilot, insulated by money. Vile stupidity

— bipolar bear (@glebazz) August 1, 2026

Sometimes the most educated are the most gullible and lacking in common sense.

Commenters are giddy about Galloway's well-deserved scary situation.

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Unfortunately, realization doesn’t always translate into action or correction. Galloway will likely learn nothing and instead return to eagerly looking forward to the next socialist scorpion who needs his help.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAXES

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