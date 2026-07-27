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Mamdani Publishes Names and Addresses of Everyone to Be Hit by His Pied-à-Terre Tax

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 27, 2026
Zohran Mamdani

If you're a VIP member and stick around for another half-hour, you'll read our own Just Mindy's piece on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's new pied-à-terre tax. The tax is supposed to be levied on properties in the city that are temporary residences for people who live outside city limits. Alex Berenson says his 81-year-old mother, who has lived full-time in her townhouse for 30 years, just got a letter that she was being hit with a tax bill for $56,000.

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Mamdani is so bullish on taxing these rich property owners that he's published the names and addresses of everyone who's about to be hit with the pied-à-terre tax.

Craig McCarthy and Chris Nesi report:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration has published a searchable database of Big Apple properties that could fall under the state’s new pied-à-terre tax, effectively doxxing thousands of wealthy New Yorkers.

The city’s Department of Finance uploaded the comprehensive list – which purports to cover all unoccupied, non-primary residences in the five boroughs worth north of $1 million – including the full names and addresses of every property owner.

“It’s a reckless and foolish move, especially considering there are potentially thousands of properties on this list that do not qualify as second homes or whose owners will successfully dispute their inclusion,” Council Minority Leader David Carr (R-Staten Island) — whose own home appears on the list — told The Post Monday.

The move follows a widely panned X post by the mayor in which he put wealthy residents on notice to “check your mailbox when you’re back in the five boroughs, because you’ve got mail,” a warning that notification letters were on their way.

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Sounds like doxxing to us.

Here's a list of unoccupied properties worth over $1 million.

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We bet a lot of celebrities' personal assistants are busy trying to get their names and addresses removed from that list.

We're gonna tax the rich, and here's a list of their names and addresses. Name and shame.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAXES ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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