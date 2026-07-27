Mamdani Publishes Names and Addresses of Everyone to Be Hit by His Pied-à-Terre Tax

If you're a VIP member and stick around for another half-hour, you'll read our own Just Mindy's piece on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's new pied-à-terre tax. The tax is supposed to be levied on properties in the city that are temporary residences for people who live outside city limits. Alex Berenson says his 81-year-old mother, who has lived full-time in her townhouse for 30 years, just got a letter that she was being hit with a tax bill for $56,000.

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Mamdani is so bullish on taxing these rich property owners that he's published the names and addresses of everyone who's about to be hit with the pied-à-terre tax.

Mamdani publishes names and addresses of all NYC property owners who could be hit with new pied-à-terre tax https://t.co/cAxbnywis8 pic.twitter.com/IEasJNZBG9 — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2026

Craig McCarthy and Chris Nesi report:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration has published a searchable database of Big Apple properties that could fall under the state’s new pied-à-terre tax, effectively doxxing thousands of wealthy New Yorkers. The city’s Department of Finance uploaded the comprehensive list – which purports to cover all unoccupied, non-primary residences in the five boroughs worth north of $1 million – including the full names and addresses of every property owner. “It’s a reckless and foolish move, especially considering there are potentially thousands of properties on this list that do not qualify as second homes or whose owners will successfully dispute their inclusion,” Council Minority Leader David Carr (R-Staten Island) — whose own home appears on the list — told The Post Monday. The move follows a widely panned X post by the mayor in which he put wealthy residents on notice to “check your mailbox when you’re back in the five boroughs, because you’ve got mail,” a warning that notification letters were on their way.

Sounds like doxxing to us.

This nut job will soon have to publish a forwarding address as they sell and move to tax friendly states. Socialists are just morons. — William T (@WilliamT268238) July 27, 2026

I'm sure no lunatics are going to take advantage of the info pic.twitter.com/ltZpcLtBTP — Mr.MojoRisin'Jr.III (@PeterInWiliston) July 27, 2026

Here's a list of unoccupied properties worth over $1 million.

He doesn’t respect privacy or property rights. Go figure. — BTCYN 🇺🇸 (@BTCYN) July 27, 2026

Bet there aren’t any celebrities or professional athletes on that list…..protected class — Yankees Girl 1776 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@LizLemon5759) July 27, 2026

What's the public interest in publishing the names and addresses of private citizens? — Just a guy from Jersey (@JakeGM65) July 27, 2026

Oh look. A hit list.



I'm sure no leftist will use this to take independent action — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) July 27, 2026

A government publishing where you live because of what you own sets a dangerous precedent.



Today it’s property owners.



Tomorrow it’s whoever Mamdani decides to make an example of. — Chuck Flint (@ChuckAFlint) July 27, 2026

Mandami is fomenting hate, envy and angry. — Living on a prayer (@mabmck79) July 27, 2026

All the more reason for them to sell and get the heck out. Is that what Mamdani’s goal is? This is insane. — Don’s Daughter (@GenXamerica) July 27, 2026

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I bet Taylor Swift's name is on that list. — SherryK (@SherbyK) July 27, 2026

We bet a lot of celebrities' personal assistants are busy trying to get their names and addresses removed from that list.

Of all the insane things this commie clown has done, this is by far the worst. — Nathaniel Hawthorne's Ghost (@Hawthorne_Ghost) July 27, 2026

Why not make them wear gold fucking stars too. — Albert Hockenberry (@WendyFriedciog) July 27, 2026

I hope everyone on the list voted for these clowns. I feel bad for the poor people that didn’t. — BlueBloodBulldog (@AlapahaBulldog1) July 27, 2026

Thank god crime is down or the criminals would know where all the good shit is — Milo33 (@dannynoonan33) July 27, 2026

We're gonna tax the rich, and here's a list of their names and addresses. Name and shame.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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