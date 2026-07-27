Mamdani Publishes Names and Addresses of Everyone to Be Hit by His Pied-à-Terre...
Dana Bash Tells Tom Homan We All Saw ICE Make at Least Five...
Mass Shooter Named David French Makes Headlines While Twitter Scratches Its Head
Stupor Hero: Fauci’s Diary Reveals Infectious Relationship With CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake...
Here's a Video Preview of Where Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Stores Are Likely Headed
In His Private Diary, Fauci Estimated the Fatality Rate of COVID at Around...
Prices at Zohran Mamdani’s City-Run Grocery Stores Will Be 30 Percent Below Retail
Headline on Maine's New Senate Candidate Perfectly Sums Up 'No Kings' Dems Who...
Megyn Kelly Embraces Her Delusions of Grandeur in Lashing Out Against Ben Shapiro
Cracker Barrel Finally Rolls Out New CEO to Replace ‘Leader’ Who Spearheaded Disastrous...
Ron DeSantis Weighs in Now That We Know He Was Living Rent-Free in...
Daily Beast Panics: WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Has MAGA Mindset
Fauci's 'Secret Diary' Leak Might've Just Screwed Him
'DNC Spiraling Toward Irrelevance': Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Blasts Current DNC Lea...

Political Operative Behind Graham Platner’s Rise Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 27, 2026
Townhall Media

Birds of a feather flock together. Now the truth is coming out.

Advertisement

Yes, the guy with the terrible vocal fry was accused of sexual assault. Maybe that's why he wasn't alarmed by Graham Platner's behavior

That's probably for the best. Listening to him speak is pure torture. He really needs a voice coach. 

It's so bad.

That's a lot.

Daniel Moraff is a political operative who works in the shadows of campaigns. For the past decade, he has hopscotched the country, casting progressive working-class political candidates to run for competitive seats. He himself had rarely made headlines—until one of his candidates blew up national politics. Moraff and his fiancée Leanne Fan are credited with plucking an oyster farmer in Maine named Graham Platner out of obscurity and urging him to run for United States Senate against incumbent Republican Susan Collins. Despite zero political experience, Moraff was convinced Platner was the new golden boy, writing in an email to friends in August 2025 reviewed by The Handbasket, “I think he’s going to be president one day.” 

But once Politico reported on July 6th that a former partner of Platner’s named Jenny Racicot alleged he sexually assaulted her in 2021, the campaign was doomed. The allegations—that Platner “entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop”—were too disturbing for even the most stringent Platner apologist to ignore. On July 10th, Platner officially withdrew from the race. And in the wake of these credible allegations, Moraff’s role in Platner’s story has become an object of fascination.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

People allegedly victimized by Moraff shared their allegations and the Summer Lee campaign made him stay away in 2022.

A report earlier this month alleged that Moraff was “barred” from Congresswoman Lee’s 2022 primary campaign after her team learned of at least three allegations of “sexual misconduct.” A subsequent story in Semafor then claimed a person close to Lee’s campaign said he was barred “over concerns he was disrespectful to others, rather than allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct.” (A Moraff spokesman denied the sexual assault allegations to Semafor.)

But according to Annie Weinberg, Lee’s campaign manager at the time, the allegations of sexual misconduct were the reason Moraff was told to stay away.

In late January 2022, Weinberg tells The Handbasket, a member of the community came forward to relay six allegations of sexual misconduct by Moraff that had happened prior to the campaign—three more than previously reported. Weinberg confirmed that at least one of the allegations she was told about was sexual assault. “These alarming allegations involved six different people who did not want to be named directly, and none of whom were on our staff team, to the best of our knowledge. This community members’ concerns were then backed up by another one,” Weinberg said. 

Advertisement

That's the truly terrifying part. 

They should be apologizing. 

It seems that way. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLITICO GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mamdani Publishes Names and Addresses of Everyone to Be Hit by His Pied-à-Terre Tax
Brett T.
Mass Shooter Named David French Makes Headlines While Twitter Scratches Its Head
Gordon K
Megyn Kelly Embraces Her Delusions of Grandeur in Lashing Out Against Ben Shapiro
Grateful Calvin
Dana Bash Tells Tom Homan We All Saw ICE Make at Least Five Deadly Mistakes
Brett T.
Here's a Video Preview of Where Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Stores Are Likely Headed
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement