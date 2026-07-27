Political Operative Behind Graham Platner’s Rise Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Birds of a feather flock together. Now the truth is coming out.

NEWS: Political operative behind Graham Platner's rise accused of sexual assault



A spokesperson for Daniel Moraff said: “Any suggestion that he committed a criminal offence is false and without foundation."



Progressive activist and journalist Marisa Kabas says: “I spoke to… pic.twitter.com/2wWJN3gHw1 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 27, 2026

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Yes, the guy with the terrible vocal fry was accused of sexual assault. Maybe that's why he wasn't alarmed by Graham Platner's behavior.

He has a spokesperson? https://t.co/sgmKRClqUW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

That's probably for the best. Listening to him speak is pure torture. He really needs a voice coach.

Those who have heard him speak will attest to the need for a spokesperson. — Uncle Curtis 🇺🇸 (@GenerallyLeMay) July 27, 2026

To remedy his acutely vocal-fried uptalking, he hired James Earl Jones. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 27, 2026

If you heard him speak it would make you insane. — 8700 Feet High🇺🇲 (@angrydannyboy) July 27, 2026

It's so bad.

That's a lot.

"In late January 2022, Weinberg tells The Handbasket, a member of the community came forward to relay six allegations of sexual misconduct by Moraff that had happened prior to the campaign—three more than previously reported" https://t.co/tytTmt2EFT — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 27, 2026

Daniel Moraff is a political operative who works in the shadows of campaigns. For the past decade, he has hopscotched the country, casting progressive working-class political candidates to run for competitive seats. He himself had rarely made headlines—until one of his candidates blew up national politics. Moraff and his fiancée Leanne Fan are credited with plucking an oyster farmer in Maine named Graham Platner out of obscurity and urging him to run for United States Senate against incumbent Republican Susan Collins. Despite zero political experience, Moraff was convinced Platner was the new golden boy, writing in an email to friends in August 2025 reviewed by The Handbasket, “I think he’s going to be president one day.” But once Politico reported on July 6th that a former partner of Platner’s named Jenny Racicot alleged he sexually assaulted her in 2021, the campaign was doomed. The allegations—that Platner “entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop”—were too disturbing for even the most stringent Platner apologist to ignore. On July 10th, Platner officially withdrew from the race. And in the wake of these credible allegations, Moraff’s role in Platner’s story has become an object of fascination.

People allegedly victimized by Moraff shared their allegations and the Summer Lee campaign made him stay away in 2022.

A report earlier this month alleged that Moraff was “barred” from Congresswoman Lee’s 2022 primary campaign after her team learned of at least three allegations of “sexual misconduct.” A subsequent story in Semafor then claimed a person close to Lee’s campaign said he was barred “over concerns he was disrespectful to others, rather than allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct.” (A Moraff spokesman denied the sexual assault allegations to Semafor.) But according to Annie Weinberg, Lee’s campaign manager at the time, the allegations of sexual misconduct were the reason Moraff was told to stay away. In late January 2022, Weinberg tells The Handbasket, a member of the community came forward to relay six allegations of sexual misconduct by Moraff that had happened prior to the campaign—three more than previously reported. Weinberg confirmed that at least one of the allegations she was told about was sexual assault. “These alarming allegations involved six different people who did not want to be named directly, and none of whom were on our staff team, to the best of our knowledge. This community members’ concerns were then backed up by another one,” Weinberg said.

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On brand for that creep. https://t.co/MrkDgCFYcb — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) July 27, 2026

Imagine being harassed by that voice and vocal fry. Awful. — ArmedEsquire (@ArmedEsquire) July 10, 2026

That's the truly terrifying part.

I would like to publicly thank Mr. Moraff and the commenters here for introducing me for the first time to the term "vocal fry" pic.twitter.com/n7Ie5YlUne — Turd Ocasio-Ferguson (@cromag80) July 10, 2026

They should be apologizing.

Vocal fry guy is a creepy peepee toucher? — Oliver Wright (@revilowright) July 10, 2026

It seems that way.