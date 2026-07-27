Dana Bash Tells Tom Homan We All Saw ICE Make at Least Five Deadly Mistakes

We've already roasted CNN's Dana Bash for her efforts, along with her colleagues at CNN, in trying to make Anthony Fauci a superhero. Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this video of Bash interviewing border czar Tom Homan on Sunday's State of the Union, so you know he thought it made Homan look bad. Homan said that the ICE-involved shootings were being reviewed but wasn't ready to admit that mistakes were made. Bash corrected him, telling him we've all seen with our own eyes that mistakes were made—at least five of them. We're assuming she means the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the illegal aliens pulled over in Houston and Maine, and it looks like she's throwing in the Mexican tourist who ran into the highway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. That sounds like his mistake, not ICE's.

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Who's this "we" Bash is talking about?

HOMAN: I wouldn't say that mistakes were made. We'll see.



BASH: Well, we've seen with our own eyes that mistakes were made. Deadly mistakes were made. At least 5 of them. pic.twitter.com/YzE6iqESPP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2026

What deadly mistakes is she talking about? You definitely don’t hate the media enough. — Buzz (@flyerpilots79) July 26, 2026

Every one of them, through their own actions, caused their own deaths. Absolutely avoidable. They chose poorly. — SMM (@SMM_1911) July 26, 2026

The mistakes were made by the ones not following law enforcement instructions. Bash is an imbecile! — JoeMama (@JoeMama7577) July 26, 2026

There were mistakes made, but the very FIRST mistake was that the Democrats purposely opened the southern border. All the chaos that followed is precipitated by that one mistake. People have died, some at the hands of immigrants, and it’s because of that mistake. — Roger Pressman (@soflauthor) July 27, 2026

Proof? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 26, 2026

Agreed.

It’s a mistake to bring firearms to physical confrontation with agents.

It’s a mistake to attempt murdering an agent



Glad we could clear it up. — Christopher Couillard (@ChrisCoolyard) July 27, 2026

That is her opinion and not fact. Pretti brought a concealed gun to an altercation with police. Very, very dumb move that cost him his life sadly. https://t.co/swxFehUIBi — Kevin Bogan 🇺🇸 (@kbogan256) July 26, 2026

Defending yourself is not a mistake! https://t.co/0EX7nNlugU — Mike Morris (@MikeMorris37533) July 26, 2026

What has Bash seen with her own eyes that the ICE agents at the scene didn't see? Mistakes were made, just not by the people Bash is saying made them.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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