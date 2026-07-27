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Dana Bash Tells Tom Homan We All Saw ICE Make at Least Five Deadly Mistakes

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 27, 2026
Townhall Media

We've already roasted CNN's Dana Bash for her efforts, along with her colleagues at CNN, in trying to make Anthony Fauci a superhero. Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this video of Bash interviewing border czar Tom Homan on Sunday's State of the Union, so you know he thought it made Homan look bad. Homan said that the ICE-involved shootings were being reviewed but wasn't ready to admit that mistakes were made. Bash corrected him, telling him we've all seen with our own eyes that mistakes were made—at least five of them. We're assuming she means the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the illegal aliens pulled over in Houston and Maine, and it looks like she's throwing in the Mexican tourist who ran into the highway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. That sounds like his mistake, not ICE's.

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Who's this "we" Bash is talking about?

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What has Bash seen with her own eyes that the ICE agents at the scene didn't see? Mistakes were made, just not by the people Bash is saying made them. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CNN ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TOM HOMAN

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