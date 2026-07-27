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Here's a Video Preview of Where Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Stores Are Likely Headed

Doug P. | 5:50 PM on July 27, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier today, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that taxpayers would be funding a total of five grocery stores with prices 30 percent below what privately run stores charge for food and other items. 

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What could possibly go wrong with this?

Everybody except people who vote for these socialists can see where this is headed.

There are very recent examples showing how this will inevitably end, but the "it'll be different THIS time" lefties don't really care to learn from history. 

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It's already been tried elsewhere. 

The Mamdani "city-owned grocery store" experiment will end up like this too, except Comrade Zohran might run to the state to request bailout money to buy food from privately run stores to stock city-run store shelves so it doesn't look like a failure.

Last year Elizabeth Warren said government-run grocery stores have been a big success, but then again she also thought Graham Platner was the future for Dems.

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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