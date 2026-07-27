Here's a Video Preview of Where Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Stores Are Likely Headed

As we told you earlier today, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that taxpayers would be funding a total of five grocery stores with prices 30 percent below what privately run stores charge for food and other items.

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What could possibly go wrong with this?

NYC Mayor Mamdani announced plans to open five city-run, taxpayer-funded grocery stores, saying prices would be set at 30% below retail. pic.twitter.com/RoQ5IVYU37 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 27, 2026

Everybody except people who vote for these socialists can see where this is headed.

Bring back some of the old Soviet jokes.



Customer: "Do you have any meat?"

Clerk: "No. This is the fish store, so we don't have any fish. The meat store is next door—they don't have any meat." — Joel Engel (@joelengel) July 27, 2026

New Yorkers vacationing in Florida next year https://t.co/xoj2usF76C pic.twitter.com/ooKy2e3f09 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 27, 2026

There are very recent examples showing how this will inevitably end, but the "it'll be different THIS time" lefties don't really care to learn from history.

It's already been tried elsewhere.

Kansas City tried 1 city-run grocery store for $18 million. The result?



✅ Barren shelves

✅ Rotting food

✅ 24/7 theft pic.twitter.com/96sl0obB8Y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 27, 2026

The Mamdani "city-owned grocery store" experiment will end up like this too, except Comrade Zohran might run to the state to request bailout money to buy food from privately run stores to stock city-run store shelves so it doesn't look like a failure.

Last year Elizabeth Warren said government-run grocery stores have been a big success, but then again she also thought Graham Platner was the future for Dems.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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