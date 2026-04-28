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Socialism's Math Lesson: NYC Mayor Mamdani Promises Free Everything, Then Begs New York State for Bailout

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Mayor Zohran Mamdani says the city is broke (SHOCKING) and he needs money from the state to close the budget holes. Oh, so all that free stuff costs money? What a concept.

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New revenue like higher taxes? 

It's almost like hiring a guy to run a major city who has never had a real job was a bad idea.

Here's the thing ... nepo babies have no actual understanding of money or where it comes from. He was thrust into a position he is incapable of performing well.

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The people of New York City asked for this. 

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And you always run out of it.

Stop electing charlatans.

 

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ECONOMY NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAXES ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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