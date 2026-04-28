Socialism's Math Lesson: NYC Mayor Mamdani Promises Free Everything, Then Begs New York State for Bailout

Mayor Zohran Mamdani says the city is broke (SHOCKING) and he needs money from the state to close the budget holes. Oh, so all that free stuff costs money? What a concept.

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WARMTH OF COLLECTIVISM UPDATE: Mayor Zohran Mamdani declares a "budget crisis," asks for a bailout from the state government, and pushes back his deadline for completing the city budget at least 10 days:



"We cannot close this deficit with savings alone. We need new revenue, and… pic.twitter.com/KR0FD5YqbE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 28, 2026

New revenue like higher taxes?

It's almost like hiring a guy to run a major city who has never had a real job was a bad idea.

The deficit is entirely created by Mamdani himself and his insane budget request of $15 billion dollars over last year, an unheard of increase to fund his ridiculous wish list of giveaways to corrupt nonprofits, illegals, and political activists.



If we simply kept our spending… https://t.co/55QQwxOOaR — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) April 28, 2026

Here's the thing ... nepo babies have no actual understanding of money or where it comes from. He was thrust into a position he is incapable of performing well.

Wait…I’m confused. I thought socialist central planning was far superior to market forces… shouldn't NYC be bailing out the rest of America by this point? https://t.co/tb6Ckbf6Ks — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 28, 2026

I hope every New Yorker gets what they wanted good and hard…… https://t.co/2rdmwOIjtw — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 28, 2026

Yes you can cut spending.



For example, NYC public schools are educating 10% fewer students now than 10 years ago... but they employ 5% more staff (6,000 employees).



To go back to 2015 levels of DOE employment Mamdani could fire some 13,000 public workers. https://t.co/ts7jtbEux9 — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) April 28, 2026

"I know I promised you a bunch of free stuff, but as it turns out, everyone expects me to actually come up with money to pay for it." https://t.co/8qAi3I1Nl4 — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) April 28, 2026

The people of New York City asked for this.

The annual NYC budget is $119.7 BILLION DOLLARS. https://t.co/LAMsdrqjI0 — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 28, 2026

Mamdani is crawling to the state on his knees, begging for a bailout after his Marxist fantasy policies are predictably wrecking everything. Cut off every single dollar flowing to New York right now. If this radical Islamic communist and his Democrat comrades want to shove… https://t.co/IcTbLbzbTu — Kate (@kate_p45) April 28, 2026

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oh no wut? I can hardly believe it😐 https://t.co/u8EBzDJbo9 — Kira (@Kiradavis) April 28, 2026

Socialism 101

Keep spending everyone else's money https://t.co/3EqjAs4969 — KJW (@Hawkesbay69) April 28, 2026

And you always run out of it.

This is what socialism looks like.



Promise everything. Free buses. Free childcare. Rent freeze. City owned grocery stores.



Win the election on the promise.



Take office and discover the math doesn’t work.



Demand someone else pay. The governor. The legislature. The wealthy.… https://t.co/JWh3ebO28e — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) April 28, 2026

Stop electing charlatans.

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