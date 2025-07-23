Blitzed Boater Bonks Battleship: Drunk Captain’s Epic Ding on USS Midway
French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickerin...
PBS News Was Nice Enough to Point Out They Don't Need Taxpayer Funding...
Brennan's Big Lie: House Intel Report Exposes CIA Director's Deception to Undermine Trump...
Tulsi Gabbard Releases MORE on 'Most Egregious Weaponization and Politicization of Intel I...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': NPR Editor-In-Chief Resigns After Recission Funding Cuts
VIP
ABC News Wasn't Feeling Fact-Checky During Story About Hunter Biden's Debate Excuse for...
Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a...
Tom Homan Bestows the White House Title of ‘First Drug Addict’ on Illegal...
Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called...
VIP
'You Should Be Ashamed': Leftist Civil War Ignites as Pod Save America Fires...
Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Ste...
VIP
When Secretary Hegseth Promotes a Woman, the Media Demotes the Story
The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the...

Here's One of Those Government-Run Grocery Stores That Elizabeth Warren Said Have Been Such a Success

Doug P. | 1:29 PM on July 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has a commie-riffic plan for grocery stores in The Big Apple that has been slammed by the United Bodegas of America spokesman as insane because, well, it is:

Advertisement

What's another way to know this is a horrible idea? Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks it's a great idea:

"It's been tried in other cities around the country and has had some real successes," according to Warren.

Here's a local news story out of Kansas City about one of Elizabeth Warren's government-run grocery store success stories. Watch: 

Recommended

French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickering
justmindy
Advertisement

So yeah, it really depends on what your definition of "success" is. If that's a success we'd hate to see Fauxcahontas' definition of failure. 

Right?

Only the socialists who are at the top of the chain. 

And that's what they're going to get if they vote for him. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats like Elizabeth Warren who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickering
justmindy
Blitzed Boater Bonks Battleship: Drunk Captain’s Epic Ding on USS Midway
justmindy
Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a Former President of Treason
Grateful Calvin
Tulsi Gabbard Releases MORE on 'Most Egregious Weaponization and Politicization of Intel In US History'
Doug P.
Brennan's Big Lie: House Intel Report Exposes CIA Director's Deception to Undermine Trump in 2016
justmindy
PBS News Was Nice Enough to Point Out They Don't Need Taxpayer Funding Anyway
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickering justmindy
Advertisement