Here's One of Those Government-Run Grocery Stores That Elizabeth Warren Said Have Been Such a Success

Democrat New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has a commie-riffic plan for grocery stores in The Big Apple that has been slammed by the United Bodegas of America spokesman as insane because, well, it is:

Spokesperson for the United Bodegas of America calls Zohran Mamdani’s ignorance a “cancer.”



Fernando Mateo says Mamdani’s idea to create government grocery stores will drive small businesses out of business. pic.twitter.com/Ow2IjNM2jp — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 4, 2025

What's another way to know this is a horrible idea? Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks it's a great idea:

Elizabeth Warren goes full socialist and backs NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's plan for government-run grocery stores:



"It’s been tried in other cities around the country and has had some real successes.” pic.twitter.com/gAYvWOGDS1 — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) July 18, 2025

"It's been tried in other cities around the country and has had some real successes," according to Warren.

Here's a local news story out of Kansas City about one of Elizabeth Warren's government-run grocery store success stories. Watch:

BREAKING: City-funded grocery store trial in Kansas City has already failed. Shelves are completely empty, food rotten, theft. pic.twitter.com/UWlFZDkcYM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2025

So yeah, it really depends on what your definition of "success" is. If that's a success we'd hate to see Fauxcahontas' definition of failure.

Who could’ve possibly predicted this??! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

Right?

Does anyone think socialism actually works? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2025

Only the socialists who are at the top of the chain.

And that's what they're going to get if they vote for him.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

