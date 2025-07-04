VIP
Dear GOP: It's Time Defend the OBBB
VIP
Murals and Morals: A Hijab-Wearing 'Lady Liberty' in France Seeks to Lecture America...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Hakeem Jeffries' Terrible, Horrible No Good, Very Bad Week Ends With Him Becoming...
On This Fourth of July Check Out Who Bill Kristol Thinks Embodies the...
VIP
What the Declaration of Independence Means to Me as a Lawyer
WATCH: Black Woman Confronts Mamdani About His Cultural Appropriation
Here's Kamala Harris' Super Inspiring July 4th Self-Own (and Guess Who Got Cropped...
One Year Ago Today: Joe Biden Wished Us a 'Happy Independence Day' with...
They Can't Even Win a Meme War: Americans FIRE BACK After a (Pretty...
So-Called Journalists Come to the Defense of Mamdani After He Identified As Black...
Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public Schools...
AMAZING: Politifact Tries to Put Zohran Mamdani's Communist Statements 'In Context'
VIP
NY Post Covers Best Sum Up a Pair of Presidential Legacies (the Dems...

CANCER: Watch United Bodegas of America Spokesperson Slam Zohran Mamdani's Grocery Store Plan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 04, 2025
Twitchy

Zohran Mamdani's plan to have government-run grocery stores is not only rooted in economic ignorance, but it's rooted in his inability to read government budgets.

Advertisement

Bodega owners in NYC are warning that his plan will put them out of business, creating actual food deserts in the Big Apple.

WATCH:

Mamdani doesn't care.

And yet they just might vote for him.

But Politifact assured us they didn't know what 'seizing the means of production' meant.

He'll just tax the white billionaires more to feed the unemployed bodega owners.

Until those billionaires no longer exist, that is.

Recommended

They Can't Even Win a Meme War: Americans FIRE BACK After a (Pretty Good) Zinger From the Brits
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But hey, at least everyone in the bread line is equal.

The people who spent their lives running small businesses know more about economics than a rich, spoiled Leftist like Mandani.

Decent people don't run for office anymore.

Advertisement

An excellent point. Remember, the Left wanted you to lose your job and access to healthcare if you didn't comply with thier vaccine mandates.

It's not insane to believe they'd do the same thing with food, too.

Communism always fails.

Spoiler alert: Mamdani doesn't want to help the working people.

He wants to make them dependent on the government.

Tags:

ECONOMY ERIC ADAMS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Can't Even Win a Meme War: Americans FIRE BACK After a (Pretty Good) Zinger From the Brits
Grateful Calvin
Hakeem Jeffries' Terrible, Horrible No Good, Very Bad Week Ends With Him Becoming the Scream Meme
Grateful Calvin
On This Fourth of July Check Out Who Bill Kristol Thinks Embodies the Declaration of Independence
Amy Curtis
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME
Sam J.
WATCH: Black Woman Confronts Mamdani About His Cultural Appropriation
Amy Curtis
Here's Kamala Harris' Super Inspiring July 4th Self-Own (and Guess Who Got Cropped Out)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Can't Even Win a Meme War: Americans FIRE BACK After a (Pretty Good) Zinger From the Brits Grateful Calvin
Advertisement