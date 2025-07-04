CANCER: Watch United Bodegas of America Spokesperson Slam Zohran Mamdani's Grocery Store Plan

Zohran Mamdani's plan to have government-run grocery stores is not only rooted in economic ignorance, but it's rooted in his inability to read government budgets.

Bodega owners in NYC are warning that his plan will put them out of business, creating actual food deserts in the Big Apple.

Spokesperson for the United Bodegas of America calls Zohran Mamdani’s ignorance a “cancer.”



Fernando Mateo says Mamdani’s idea to create government grocery stores will drive small businesses out of business. pic.twitter.com/Ow2IjNM2jp — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 4, 2025

Mamdani doesn't care.

He’s 100% correct. This guy is the train wreck that NYC doesn’t need. — K-DAR🇺🇸 (@DarKentucky) July 4, 2025

And yet they just might vote for him.

Mamdani wants to drive small businesses out of business...that's how Communism works. The State owns everything. — Patricia 🩷🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ppyttap) July 4, 2025

But Politifact assured us they didn't know what 'seizing the means of production' meant.

This is exactly what Mamdani wants; so everyone will be more reliant on his communist fiefdom.. 😡 — Trump Hall (@halljcarl30) July 4, 2025

He'll just tax the white billionaires more to feed the unemployed bodega owners.

Until those billionaires no longer exist, that is.

True, but it would happen fast.

The minute they charge the same price as wholesale, all for-profit businesses cannot compete and quickly go out of business.

Once they do, the govt funds shrink, unemployment ticks up, and the bread lines start. 🍿 — ID-10-T Errors (@syozzo) July 4, 2025

But hey, at least everyone in the bread line is equal.

The people who spent their lives running small businesses know more about economics than a rich, spoiled Leftist like Mandani.

MY. Voters could have had Fernando Mateo instead of Adams and we would never have been in a position where we now need to vote for Adams - who sucks - because he is still worlds better than Islamist Communist Zohran. https://t.co/fN8ibhdmHJ — Jacqueline Toboroff 🇺🇸 (@jacquetnyc) July 4, 2025

Decent people don't run for office anymore.

That's the point. After private grocery stores are gone, your ability to get food will depend on your beliefs and behavior. Many will starve. That's what communists do. https://t.co/M9N5y1NsrH — Intrepid (@breckgirl4ever) July 4, 2025

An excellent point. Remember, the Left wanted you to lose your job and access to healthcare if you didn't comply with thier vaccine mandates.

It's not insane to believe they'd do the same thing with food, too.

See how that worked in Venezuela....didn't it fail????

In Russia, it failed?

In former communist Germany, it failed?? https://t.co/UtoyZv5cw1 — ChildofGod (@sjkroger) July 4, 2025

Communism always fails.

Exactly!! That idiot has no clue how to run a business let alone a City such as NYC. Government run grocery stores will hurt small businesses & that hurts the working people he claims to want to help. https://t.co/5DXhRPWlkc — Elizabeth Bramon (@Hargitay1NY) July 4, 2025

Spoiler alert: Mamdani doesn't want to help the working people.

He wants to make them dependent on the government.