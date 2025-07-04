So-Called Journalists Come to the Defense of Mamdani After He Identified As Black...
AMAZING: Politifact Tries to Put Zohran Mamdani's Communist Statements 'In Context'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 04, 2025
Journalism meme

A few days ago, a video of New York mayoral candidate and blatant communist Zohran Mamdani talking about seizing the means of production made the rounds on social media. No, it wasn't a bad AI -- he really believes that.

Just like every tyrannical communist throughout history.

And anyone who knows even the most rudimentary history knows the true context of his statement.

Except for Politifact.

Who are desperately trying to run cover for Mamdani by spinning the context of his remarks.

Simply amazing.

Here's what they write (emphasis added):

A White House spokesperson highlighted Mamdani’s use of the phrase in an email to PolitiFact July 1, days after we published our June 26 fact-check of President Donald Trump who called Mamdani 'communist' in a Truth Social post. The White House didn’t send us evidence to support Trump’s statement before our fact-check was posted; multiple political scientists and communism experts told us Mamdani’s mayoral race positions did not amount to communism. We rated Trump’s statement False

The spokesperson sent us a June 30 New York Post article highlighting Mamdani’s 2021 remarks as a newly elected state assemblyman and a 2020 Mamdani tweet praising a young leader. (We won’t dwell on the latter post because Mamdani’s point isn’t clear.) Fox News, Mediaite and CNN pundits flagged his resurfaced remarks.

After reviewing the tape and re-interviewing experts, we decided not to change our False rating. Mamdani’s views in the mayoral race do not reflect communism, and experts found his 2021 remark too brief to reach detailed conclusions.

Really?

It's part of the Communist Manifesto.

They have no shame.

Heh.

They're already working on that angle.

Beyond pathetic.

All the way out of here.

They know.

They don't care.

Politifact are the kings of dumb takes.

Don't believe your eyes and ears, believe Politifact.

Right next to the Mona Lisa.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


