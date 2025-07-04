AMAZING: Politifact Tries to Put Zohran Mamdani's Communist Statements 'In Context'

A few days ago, a video of New York mayoral candidate and blatant communist Zohran Mamdani talking about seizing the means of production made the rounds on social media. No, it wasn't a bad AI -- he really believes that.

Advertisement

Just like every tyrannical communist throughout history.

And anyone who knows even the most rudimentary history knows the true context of his statement.

Except for Politifact.

Who are desperately trying to run cover for Mamdani by spinning the context of his remarks.

Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, in 2021 used the phrase “seizing the means of production.” He did not elaborate on that and we could not find evidence that it was part of his 2025 New York City mayoral platform.https://t.co/nV9U0lrrAS — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 4, 2025

Simply amazing.

Here's what they write (emphasis added):

A White House spokesperson highlighted Mamdani’s use of the phrase in an email to PolitiFact July 1, days after we published our June 26 fact-check of President Donald Trump who called Mamdani 'communist' in a Truth Social post. The White House didn’t send us evidence to support Trump’s statement before our fact-check was posted; multiple political scientists and communism experts told us Mamdani’s mayoral race positions did not amount to communism. We rated Trump’s statement False. The spokesperson sent us a June 30 New York Post article highlighting Mamdani’s 2021 remarks as a newly elected state assemblyman and a 2020 Mamdani tweet praising a young leader. (We won’t dwell on the latter post because Mamdani’s point isn’t clear.) Fox News, Mediaite and CNN pundits flagged his resurfaced remarks. After reviewing the tape and re-interviewing experts, we decided not to change our False rating. Mamdani’s views in the mayoral race do not reflect communism, and experts found his 2021 remark too brief to reach detailed conclusions.

Really?

It's part of the Communist Manifesto.

They have no shame.

I love you guys so much the fact you can sleep at night is inspiration to all us insomniacs — Foster (@foster_type) July 4, 2025

Heh.

Ah-mazing.



Up next: why Zohran claiming to be black for a college application was actually a good thing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 4, 2025

They're already working on that angle.

You all found a community college "expert" to pull this headline out of your rectum. You people are pathetic. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 4, 2025

Beyond pathetic.

"Well, he only stated the ultimate goal was seizing the means of production. But he didn't say how he was going to do it."



Get the f**k outta here. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) July 4, 2025

All the way out of here.

You know we can see you, right? https://t.co/fxXLCFQRJs — RBe (@RBPundit) July 4, 2025

They know.

They don't care.

The idea that the only thing we can use to gain an understanding of the policy positions of a candidate for office is his carefully workshopped and sanitized policy position platform and not any of the other things he’s said on the record is absurd on its face, what a dumb take https://t.co/lGM6mt1p38 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 4, 2025

Advertisement

Politifact are the kings of dumb takes.

It is of course wild how PolitiFact is running cover for Mamdani declaring the need to “seize the means of production”, but don’t sleep on PolitiFact running cover for Mamdani saying a Communist Marxist is the kind of mayor NYC needs (PolitiFact says “we won’t dwell on” that). https://t.co/2mdL0resJQ pic.twitter.com/PTL83VcjRa — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 4, 2025

Don't believe your eyes and ears, believe Politifact.

PolitiPropaganda is now doing "we don't know what seizing the means of production means"



10/10. No notes. Hang it in the Louvre. https://t.co/II7nsJShXX — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 4, 2025

Right next to the Mona Lisa.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.