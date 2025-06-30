BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefight...
D-I-C-K Move! Chuck Schumer BOLTS After Forcing Aides to Spend 16 HOURS Reading...
VIP
Let's Fill In the Context Missing From L.A. Times' Headline About 'Soccer Coach'...
Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation
OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant...
State Department Moves to Revoke the Visas of Antisemitic British Rappers Ahead of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be...
Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Republican NC Senator Thom Tillis to Retire After Online Takedown by Trump, Candidate...
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing...
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
VIP
As a Parent of a Firefighter/Paramedic, I Urge Elected Officials to Empower Their...

YIKES: No Big Whoop, Just Video of Zohran Mamdani Talking About SEIZING the Means of Production (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on June 30, 2025
Twitter

We're starting to understand why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likes Zohran Mamdani so much. Not that he's some great candidate, or that she necessarily agrees with him on his policies, but he's so blatantly horrible and Communist that the spotlight is no longer focused only on her.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, she's still a dim bulb flirting with Communism, but compared to Mamdani, she's almost vanilla.

Add to the fact that media are now jumping in to try and convince us all Mamadani didn't mean what he said THAT WAY, and we're right back to where we always end up with the Left. Not good.

Speaking of not good, watch this:

It does look a bit like bad AI with that background ... 

Which is only a little distracting from the horrible things coming out of his mouth about 'seizing the means of production.' 

That's Communism 101.

Exactly.

And then, when people desert the city and the ones left are standing in bread lines they'll blame Trump.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Sadly, we're not counting on NYC waking up anytime soon.

At least we see him for who he really is; now if only New York City can do the same.

============================================================

Related:

So DELICIOUS: Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on Taxing White People MORE (Including Lefties Who ELECTED Him)

Now Ain't THAT Ironic? Democrats Just Admitted They Know Life Begins at Conception

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread

Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)

Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefighters Identified
Sam J.
D-I-C-K Move! Chuck Schumer BOLTS After Forcing Aides to Spend 16 HOURS Reading Big Beautiful Bill Aloud
Sam J.
Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation
Gordon K
OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant Aspect of Women
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement