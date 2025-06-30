YIKES: No Big Whoop, Just Video of Zohran Mamdani Talking About SEIZING the Means of Production (Watch)

We're starting to understand why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likes Zohran Mamdani so much. Not that he's some great candidate, or that she necessarily agrees with him on his policies, but he's so blatantly horrible and Communist that the spotlight is no longer focused only on her.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, she's still a dim bulb flirting with Communism, but compared to Mamdani, she's almost vanilla.

Add to the fact that media are now jumping in to try and convince us all Mamadani didn't mean what he said THAT WAY, and we're right back to where we always end up with the Left. Not good.

Speaking of not good, watch this:

This is not terrible AI, it's a real message from the current frontrunner for NYC Mayor to his socialist comrades.



"The end goal of seizing the means of production."



I can't believe this is actually happening. pic.twitter.com/KNxQV2QCX7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 30, 2025

It does look a bit like bad AI with that background ...

Which is only a little distracting from the horrible things coming out of his mouth about 'seizing the means of production.'

That's Communism 101.

Mamdani: "The end goal is seizing the means of production."



Fact-checkers: "There's no evidence Mamdani is a communist. We rate that claim false." — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 30, 2025

Exactly.

He hasn’t hid his agenda, even as the media now tries to clean up his radical statements and policies for national consumption



New York will have knowingly chosen this kind of third world communist regime — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

And then, when people desert the city and the ones left are standing in bread lines they'll blame Trump.

Zohran Mamdani won't stop at a few government owned grocery stores.



Wake up, New York. He wants to seize everything from Main Street to Wall Street in the name of Socialism. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 30, 2025

Sadly, we're not counting on NYC waking up anytime soon.

At least he's dropped the 'Democratic' candy coating and now it's just full on socialism. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) June 30, 2025

At least we see him for who he really is; now if only New York City can do the same.

============================================================

Related:

So DELICIOUS: Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on Taxing White People MORE (Including Lefties Who ELECTED Him)

Now Ain't THAT Ironic? Democrats Just Admitted They Know Life Begins at Conception

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread

Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)

Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch

============================================================