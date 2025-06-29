The HORROR! Illegals Get Mean Ol' Letters from DHS Telling Them to GTFO...
Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:11 AM on June 29, 2025
Twitchy

Once again, we have come across a thread that requires little to no introduction... this one is a doozy.

And so damn good.

When a man tells women that 'respecting pronouns' doesn't hurt us. Yeah, it does.

True story.

Trans-activists are trying to blur the lines between men and women.

Yes, real women are just mean ol' bullies or something.

Keep going.

Yup.

Trans is the true patriarchy.

But it's just a word.

Yes, normal is no longer normal.

To be fair, this editor is really bad at shutting up but she has a point here.

HOW DARE WE NOT LET MEN IN OUR BATHROOMS. 

So good.

This is so freaking infuriating.

Grrr.

What she said.

