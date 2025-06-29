Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread

Once again, we have come across a thread that requires little to no introduction... this one is a doozy.

And so damn good.

When a man tells women that 'respecting pronouns' doesn't hurt us. Yeah, it does.

A 🧵 about language.



1. How many times does someone says “including others doesn’t hurt you”? We hear it all day long.



They are wrong. They know it. They don’t want you to know it. pic.twitter.com/aGol8whMyP — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

True story.

2. Let’s start here. When women are a subset of women they cannot lay claim to anything that was separately a woman’s. In one linguistic sleight of hand, women have lost their individuality that determines who has control of something. Be it sports or prison or their name. pic.twitter.com/mWD395tX3G — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

Trans-activists are trying to blur the lines between men and women.

3. Now the woman is just a grumpy member of the group trying to keep something away from other WOMEN.



EVERY reason why we have separate spaces women is instantly wiped out with this trick. We are stunned.



We try to explain. We are sure it’s a misunderstanding. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

Yes, real women are just mean ol' bullies or something.

Keep going.

4. We try to justify why we have separate spaces. We explain desperately about things we all knew five minutes ago.



We are sure they just don’t get it. As we explain power differentials we’re called shrill and mean and we are “weaponizing our trauma.” — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

Yup.

5. Or worse we get endless accusations of NAMALT (not all men are like that).



And why are we explaining this? To justify our right to get our OWN stuff. We beg for our own stuff back. We try to explain why we should have our own stuff. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

Trans is the true patriarchy.

6. And all because with one linguistic move, women have ceased to be an entity entitled to their OWN things. It’s the ultimate takeover. Like changing the name on a title.



That’s what TWAW does. It changes the name on the title. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

But it's just a word.

7. Since the phrase is TW are women and women are c++ women, the TW now gains the prominent and controlling place on the title. The women are just c++ women. A subset. A minor player. With no rights at all. Full control has been turned over. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

Yes, normal is no longer normal.

8 But the game is not complete. For women are powerful and can speak up. Who would let them take their stuff without complaint?



So now we get to the second genius move. The way to shut women up. We are told we are hateful if we object to having our own stuff taken. pic.twitter.com/RyPqfDON9F — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

To be fair, this editor is really bad at shutting up but she has a point here.

9. We are now just a member of the group taking OTHER’S stuff. Now it is fully theirs. They are entitled to it. We are excluding them from THEIR stuff. It is akin to racism. It is ingroup superiority and it cannot be allowed.



Do you see what they have done? — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

HOW DARE WE NOT LET MEN IN OUR BATHROOMS.

10. You are now a terrible person if you object to the thief inserting his name on the title of your own home against your will. The home you worked for. Paid for.



You are now begging to be allowed a piece of it. Maybe we can compromise you, plead. You want to be nice. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

So good.

11. And when you beg for someone to recognize you as a full being, you are told the mantra again. It is now solidified. You are no longer you.



It has been declared.



And If you DARE even name this as men taking over women’s stuff, you are called a bigot. pic.twitter.com/Sdd8V5RbYs — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

This is so freaking infuriating.

12. These are the replies you will get as you try to explain all of this. You will be brushed aside. Disregarded. You are now physically removed. Unseen. Muted. pic.twitter.com/JTa3HeY5bu — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

Grrr.

13. Forced inclusivity does harm you.



This isn’t about civil rights this is about property rights. Ownership. Control. That’s the linguistic game here.



The only way to win is not to play.



The initial ask for “pronouns” is the harm. You are just responding to it. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 28, 2025

What she said.

