Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)

Randi Weingarten is her own worst enemy.

She also happens to be the pro-school choice movement's best WEAPON because woof, this woman is a disaster. We get that she's trying to show how passionate she is about cuts to the Department of Ed (not because it will hurt the kids or teachers, but because it will hurt her union), but honestly it just looks like she's either having a seizure or trying poorly to do the two-step.

Maybe losing her seat with the DNC (!!!) got to her a bit more than we realized?

Watch this hot mess:

Public education funding shouldn't be used as a piggy bank for the wealthy.



Visit https://t.co/3IC7kdCL32 and tell Congress to stop the cuts. pic.twitter.com/0hYetH9KZf — AFT (@AFTunion) June 28, 2025

Randi makes over half a million a year.

She is very wealthy.

And ironically, union dues are very much like a piggy bank. Just putting that out there.

As usual, Corey DeAngelis was front and center to take the angry little hobbit down a peg or two:

Why didn't Randi disclose the fact that she held a position at the Democratic National Committee for 23 years? https://t.co/XVFKKFu9SH — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 29, 2025

OOH OOOH, WE KNOW!

Your vice president has a position at the Democratic National Committee. pic.twitter.com/aBQT4nJvqk — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 29, 2025

The government school system has become more of a jobs program for adults than an education initiative for kids. pic.twitter.com/G9hS5KIMzo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 29, 2025

You use families as piggy banks for your far-left political agenda. pic.twitter.com/nojS7J8vE3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 29, 2025

Corey is SAVAGE.

As an educator I have not nor will I ever join your union. It’s a money laundering scheme. @DeAngelisCorey already posted where your donations go. Piggy bank for the wealthy indeed! — Elaine Leighton (@AELeighton2) June 29, 2025

Shut up. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 29, 2025

You’re all scum — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) June 29, 2025

And fin.

