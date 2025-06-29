Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Pris...
Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on June 29, 2025
Corey DeAngelis/Amy Curtis

Randi Weingarten is her own worst enemy. 

She also happens to be the pro-school choice movement's best WEAPON because woof, this woman is a disaster. We get that she's trying to show how passionate she is about cuts to the Department of Ed (not because it will hurt the kids or teachers, but because it will hurt her union), but honestly it just looks like she's either having a seizure or trying poorly to do the two-step.

Maybe losing her seat with the DNC (!!!) got to her a bit more than we realized?

Watch this hot mess:

Randi makes over half a million a year.

She is very wealthy.

And ironically, union dues are very much like a piggy bank. Just putting that out there.

As usual, Corey DeAngelis was front and center to take the angry little hobbit down a peg or two:

OOH OOOH, WE KNOW!

Corey is SAVAGE.

And fin.

============================================================

