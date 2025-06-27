60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own...
VIP
As Least He's Consistent? Bill Kristol Sinks to New Low That's Even Low...
You Can See the Tears Dripping From CNN's Headline About SCOTUS and Activist...
SCOTUS Unleashes Trump! Mamdani TriesTo 'Trump-Proof' NYC!
Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes...
David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Parental Rights Versus LGBTQ+ Indoctrination in Schools (...
*POPCORN* AOC Ripping Into 'Democrat Establishment' Over Zohran Mamdani Is Hilariously SAT...
Guess How All These Rich Climate Change Doomsday Alarmists Are Getting to Jeff...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRE...
Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion...
Charles Payne, Clay Travis and Others Point Out How Horribly the Dems' 'Trump...
BREAKING: Judiciary Tyranny Loses as Supreme Court Rules in Birthright Citizenship Case (L...
Wow, She IS the WORST! Jennifer Griffin Can't Go 24 Hours Without Proving...

Guess SHE Really Made Him Cry: J.K. Rowling Shares a MASSIVE Trophy In Her Fight to Protect Women

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:46 PM on June 27, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy readers know, Boy George called JK Rowling a bully for defending women from creepy, pervy men who like to play dress-up in their sports and spaces. Apparently, if women don't want confused, mediocre, mentally ill men in their bathrooms and lockers, that makes them bullies.

Advertisement

In that case, sign this editor up as a bully.

Welp, the Boy George/JK Rowling story has taken a new twist:

Guess she really didn't want to hurt him after all.

Heh. What a coward.

And yet it would appear he is the one who's crying. Funny how that works out.

*cough cough*

Meep.

Ain't THAT the truth?

Recommended

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him
Sam J.
Advertisement

Instead of a block, he should be sending her cookies and a thank-you card for giving him a brief moment of relevance.

============================================================

Related:

As Least He's Consistent? Bill Kristol Sinks to New Low That's Even Low for HIM (That's Saying Something)

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him

David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges and FOR Parental Rights

*POPCORN* AOC Ripping Into 'Democrat Establishment' Over Zohran Mamdani Is Hilariously SATISFYING (Watch)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRES Deliciously

============================================================

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT J.K ROWLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him
Sam J.
David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges and FOR Parental Rights
Sam J.
60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own Boss
justmindy
Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions
Sam J.
You Can See the Tears Dripping From CNN's Headline About SCOTUS and Activist Judges Trying to Stop Trump
Doug P.
*POPCORN* AOC Ripping Into 'Democrat Establishment' Over Zohran Mamdani Is Hilariously SATISFYING (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him Sam J.
Advertisement