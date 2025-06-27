Guess SHE Really Made Him Cry: J.K. Rowling Shares a MASSIVE Trophy In Her Fight to Protect Women

As Twitchy readers know, Boy George called JK Rowling a bully for defending women from creepy, pervy men who like to play dress-up in their sports and spaces. Apparently, if women don't want confused, mediocre, mentally ill men in their bathrooms and lockers, that makes them bullies.

In that case, sign this editor up as a bully.

Welp, the Boy George/JK Rowling story has taken a new twist:

But you were getting so much publicity out of me, George. Don’t tell me it backfired? pic.twitter.com/e9EGLMtyeA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2025

Guess she really didn't want to hurt him after all.

Heh. What a coward.

I guess he really wants to hurt you. He really wants to make you cry. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) June 27, 2025

And yet it would appear he is the one who's crying. Funny how that works out.

I used to date George, he's quite traditional I was chained to the kitchen sink day and night. pic.twitter.com/oj06wqqrbr — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) June 27, 2025

*cough cough*

What is the boy, 80 years old? Maybe Grandpa George would be a more appropriate moniker. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) June 27, 2025

I guess he's big on blocking - whether dissenting voices, or puberty for children. — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) June 27, 2025

Meep.

What’s that old saying 🤔

They can dish it out, but they can’t take it. — Deke (@DadLAMPSMKIII) June 27, 2025

Ain't THAT the truth?

He's irrelevant. I hadn't heard about him or thought about him in I can't tell you how many years until he picked a fight with you. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) June 27, 2025

Instead of a block, he should be sending her cookies and a thank-you card for giving him a brief moment of relevance.

