POPCORN* AOC Ripping Into 'Democrat Establishment' Over Zohran Mamdani Is Hilariously SATISFYING (Watch)

Watching AOC trash the Democratic Party is sort of like watching Frankenstein's monster going after Dr. Frankenstein, if the monster were REALLY dumb and a Communist pretending to be a Socialist. And while it is certainly not lost on us that having crazies in our government in either party is a bad thing, there is something very entertaining about watching the same Democrats who fostered this level of insanity being held captive by it.

Advertisement

It's karmic.

Take a gander at this:

AOC goes after Democrat Establishment: Says they need to learn some lessons from Mamdani’s electoral performance —



— “and I hope that they’re learned soon."



Agree. Adopt Mamdani's policies as the national DNC platform, immediately. pic.twitter.com/BNGBEfu0KU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Democrats cannot afford this level of dysfunction and division right now, especially considering their approval ratings are in the toilet. Sorry, that's inaccurate; their ratings continue to decline, so they're really in the sewer at this point.

I know many Dems who have said the party needs to return to where it used to be 20/30 years ago and then they do this. — SMH (@SMH3770) June 27, 2025

She's further damaging the Democrat brand nationally by pushing even further left.



Less than 10% of the NYC electorate voted for Mamdani. A win for him in November is far from certain. — RedBeard (@PirateBeerd) June 27, 2025

One Commie deserves another.

I really hope they listen to their new fearless leader @AOC . 😂😂😂😂 — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) June 27, 2025

AOC. Jasmine Crockett. And now Zorhan ... lol

Honestly, they couldn't do more to damage the Democratic Party if they tried.

Woof.

What a mess.

Absolutely. Keep pushing that "generational change" and "lessons that need to be learned". We'll have a few more November 2024s. pic.twitter.com/545Y6O2hzw — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 27, 2025

Gotta love it.

============================================================

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRES Deliciously

Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions

Wow, She IS the WORST! Jennifer Griffin Can't Go 24 Hours Without Proving Pete Hegseth Right About Her

*WINK WINK*: Far Be It for Us to Spread Gossip BUUUT This Saucy Lil' Nugget About Chris Murphy Is a DOOZY

Candace Owens Accuses Critics of Her CUH-RAZY of Being Paid, Calls Shawn Farash 'Truly Sick' and HOOBOY

============================================================