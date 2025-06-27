David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges...
*POPCORN* AOC Ripping Into 'Democrat Establishment' Over Zohran Mamdani Is Hilariously SATISFYING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on June 27, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Watching AOC trash the Democratic Party is sort of like watching Frankenstein's monster going after Dr. Frankenstein, if the monster were REALLY dumb and a Communist pretending to be a Socialist. And while it is certainly not lost on us that having crazies in our government in either party is a bad thing, there is something very entertaining about watching the same Democrats who fostered this level of insanity being held captive by it.

It's karmic.

Take a gander at this:

Democrats cannot afford this level of dysfunction and division right now, especially considering their approval ratings are in the toilet. Sorry, that's inaccurate; their ratings continue to decline, so they're really in the sewer at this point.

One Commie deserves another.

AOC. Jasmine Crockett. And now Zorhan ... lol

Honestly, they couldn't do more to damage the Democratic Party if they tried.

Woof.

What a mess.

Gotta love it.

