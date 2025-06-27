Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions

As Twitchy readers know, the Supreme Court ruled against activist federal judges standing in the way of the Trump administration.

What you all may not know is just how badly Amy Coney Barrett NUKED Ketanji Brown Jackson.

We're talking from ORBIT, people.

Levels of BOOM that surpass boomity and even BOOMAGE.

She just wrecked her.

Check this out.

Post continues:

“We will not dwell on Justice Jackson’s argument, which is at odds with more than two centuries worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself. We observe only this: Justice Jackson decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary.”

In other words, Ketanji is too dumb to even bother with.

Okay, that's going to leave a mark.

Oooh, the her usage of 'imperial' is pretty damn brilliant.

We're pretty sure she still can't define a woman when asked.

ACB finally decided that being a member of the SCOTUS far left extreme all girl’s club was going to destroy our country. pic.twitter.com/7M20WWTZ07 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 27, 2025

Yup, you know she internally snapped her fingers as she was writing this one.

Indeedy.

