Candace Owens Accuses Critics of Her CUH-RAZY of Being Paid, Calls Shawn Farash 'Truly Sick' and HOOBOY

Just because Candace Owens makes money acting like an unhinged nutbag doesn't mean the people criticizing her are. It brings us no joy to cover Candace in this way, as even we used to find her bravery in the face of the woke left admirable ... but now?

Not so much.

Shawn Farash has been one of her most vocal critics lately, so of course, he must be taking money because surely he would never find her comments encouraging members of our military to dishonor themselves because she hates Israel that much.

You know the face we just made.

Heck, you probably made it as well:

Candace Owens is now implying that I am paid to post about her (I'm not) because of course... *NOBODY* would EVER DARE question the infallible @RealCandaceO right?



Or... Could it be that she told members of our military to get dishonorably discharged, I raised awareness, and the… pic.twitter.com/h8Wmt8ZMfY — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 26, 2025

Post continues:

... and the 4.6 million views and subsequent backlash got under her skin... Candace, I post about you for no incentive other than exposing you for the fraud that you are. And it's working.

Oof.

Isn't that pot calling kettle? She literally gets paid to promote her agenda. Across all platforms. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 26, 2025

But it's different when she does it.

Wait ... who else have we said that about lately? Hrm, it's on the tip of our tongue.

Oh Candy is mad? The horror. 🤣 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 26, 2025

There's a guy on YouTube called "The Story Box", like me he's been calling Candace out for a couple of years.... I'm sure that he's supposedly being paid by Israel, also. — cindi c (@cindicheever) June 26, 2025

Awww yes, it's always the Jews and/or Israel.

She's Candace first. Everything else last.



Her downward spiral has been epic — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 26, 2025

And not epic in a good way.

I’m all for people having their opinions, whether I agree or disagree. Whatever. But her telling service members to basically ruin their lives all because she disagreed with what Trump did in Iran is one of the most disgusting takes I’ve ever heard someone go with. — Chip (@GTBAGF) June 26, 2025

Yes, Candace encouraging service members to ruin their lives to spite Israel seems to have been the post that pissed people off. Don't get us wrong, there were plenty of red flags but a lot of people on the Right are loyal (it's true), so many hung in hoping for the best. But that post?

That was dumb.

And speaking of dumb ... accusing someone of being paid for their opinions when they're not?

Candace Owens is accusing me of being paid to post about her 🤣



Any lawyers want to have fun with this? Would be an easy win. https://t.co/6P88QO9SfG — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 26, 2025

As we said, HOOBOY.

