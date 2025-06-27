Wow, She IS the WORST! Jennifer Griffin Can't Go 24 Hours Without Proving...
Candace Owens Accuses Critics of Her CUH-RAZY of Being Paid, Calls Shawn Farash 'Truly Sick' and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on June 27, 2025
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Just because Candace Owens makes money acting like an unhinged nutbag doesn't mean the people criticizing her are. It brings us no joy to cover Candace in this way, as even we used to find her bravery in the face of the woke left admirable ... but now?

Not so much.

Shawn Farash has been one of her most vocal critics lately, so of course, he must be taking money because surely he would never find her comments encouraging members of our military to dishonor themselves because she hates Israel that much.

You know the face we just made.

Heck, you probably made it as well:

Post continues:

... and the 4.6 million views and subsequent backlash got under her skin...

Candace, I post about you for no incentive other than exposing you for the fraud that you are.

And it's working.

Oof.

But it's different when she does it.

Wait ... who else have we said that about lately? Hrm, it's on the tip of our tongue.

Awww yes, it's always the Jews and/or Israel.

And not epic in a good way.

Yes, Candace encouraging service members to ruin their lives to spite Israel seems to have been the post that pissed people off. Don't get us wrong, there were plenty of red flags but a lot of people on the Right are loyal (it's true), so many hung in hoping for the best. But that post?

That was dumb.

And speaking of dumb ... accusing someone of being paid for their opinions when they're not? 

As we said, HOOBOY.

