DEM Rep. Mark Pocan Doubles Down on Telling a Jew to Go Back to Nazi Germany In HEATED Debate with Journo

Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan is very adament about telling Stephen Miller, a Jewish man, to go back to Nazi Germany since Miller voiced concerns about a crazy socialist winning the Democrat mayorl nod. Pointing out that New York City has a shrinking American population isn't bigoted; it's the truth.

As is the norm with Democrats, Pocan put his big foot in his even bigger mouth and really screwed up. But instead of apologizing and removing the post, Pocan has double down and defended himself claiming he was including Jews when he told a Jew to go back to the Nazis.

Or something.

Take a look at the absolute hot mess this loser is:

Anyone saying the NYC election is due to migrants, including many Jewish migrants, is raising racist & xenophobic tropes. Rounding people up to deport without due process is like a time in history that cannot be duplicated. Any other interpretation is an intentional distraction. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) June 26, 2025

No.

They're pointing out a change in demographics, and PLEASE, fact Zohran is no fan of the Jews.

Give us a break.

It happened to Jews, gays and lesbians, people with disabilities, political opponents and more who didn’t meet a false “purity”definition. We can never go back to that treatment of human beings. That’s why I’m so repulsed by racism and xenophobia. We all should be. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) June 26, 2025

Look at him using the Jews to defend himself.

Man, Democrats are so gross.

Journo Alexander Shur reached out to Poca very publicly about his bigoted, hateful, and antisemitic post:

This post is still up and @MarkPocan has yet to address the criticism of it: https://t.co/yG9bVlzmfS — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) June 26, 2025

He sort of did after the fact but ... not really.

Pocan got snotty from the get go:

I know you used to be a journalist, but this is from about 45 min ago. Surprised you took the bait. https://t.co/VkZa6gcFSy — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) June 26, 2025

Telling a Jewish man to go back to Nazi Germany was bait?

Weird flex, bro.

Very clear what I was saying. His comments and actions to immigrants is similar to 30’s Germany. His analysis of the NYC election was racism/xenophobia at its purest. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) June 26, 2025

Ummm ... no, it wasn't.

But, telling a Jewish man to go back to Nazi Germany IS.

I understand your intentions. Given Miller’s identity and the pushback you’ve received over the post, do you stand by your choice of words? — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) June 26, 2025

Pocan deflected:

The pushback is highly partisan. As a journalist you should know better. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) June 26, 2025

So ... Democrats are ok telling a Jew to go back to Nazi Germany.

Wild.

Welp, at least he's being honest about antisemitism in his party.

Then again, some Democrats were not happy with him, like at all.

I’m a D donor, and it was a s**t thing to post. And being smug about it isn’t a very good look. — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) June 27, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Nothing partisan about telling a Jew to go back to 1930s Germany. Your vileness crossed the aisle. pic.twitter.com/CxkUwnzcAB — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) June 26, 2025

See what we mean?

You are an embarrassment to WI, Pocan.

YOU should know better. What a disgrace. — Uniparty Bad (@UnipartyBad) June 26, 2025

He should know better.

He doesn't, but he should

Such a brave and courageous bigot you are — manofhonor64 (@manofhonor64) June 26, 2025

Heh.

Odds are, dill-hole Pocan didn't realize Miller was Jewish, and we all know he couldn't be bothered to do any research before popping off on X like some hormonal teenage girl. And now, instead of owning it, he's doubling down and pretending the only people who are pissed at him are Republicans.

No wonder Democrats' approval rating is 20%.

Wow.

