DEM Rep. Mark Pocan Doubles Down on Telling a Jew to Go Back to Nazi Germany In HEATED Debate with Journo

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on June 27, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan is very adament about telling Stephen Miller, a Jewish man, to go back to Nazi Germany since Miller voiced concerns about a crazy socialist winning the Democrat mayorl nod. Pointing out that New York City has a shrinking American population isn't bigoted; it's the truth.

As is the norm with Democrats, Pocan put his big foot in his even bigger mouth and really screwed up. But instead of apologizing and removing the post, Pocan has double down and defended himself claiming he was including Jews when he told a Jew to go back to the Nazis.

Or something.

Take a look at the absolute hot mess this loser is:

No.

They're pointing out a change in demographics, and PLEASE, fact Zohran is no fan of the Jews.

Give us a break.

Look at him using the Jews to defend himself.

Man, Democrats are so gross.

Journo Alexander Shur reached out to Poca very publicly about his bigoted, hateful, and antisemitic post:

He sort of did after the fact but ... not really. 

Pocan got snotty from the get go:

Telling a Jewish man to go back to Nazi Germany was bait?

Weird flex, bro.

Ummm ... no, it wasn't.

But, telling a Jewish man to go back to Nazi Germany IS.

Pocan deflected:

So ... Democrats are ok telling a Jew to go back to Nazi Germany.

Wild.

Welp, at least he's being honest about antisemitism in his party.

Then again, some Democrats were not happy with him, like at all.

Not even a little bit.

See what we mean?

He should know better.

He doesn't, but he should

Heh.

Odds are, dill-hole Pocan didn't realize Miller was Jewish, and we all know he couldn't be bothered to do any research before popping off on X like some hormonal teenage girl. And now, instead of owning it, he's doubling down and pretending the only people who are pissed at him are Republicans.

No wonder Democrats' approval rating is 20%.

Wow.

============================================================

============================================================

