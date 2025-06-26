The Left Ruins EVERYTHING! The Atlantic Completely JUMPS the Shark, Tries Ruining Beloved Horror Film

Why does the Left have to ruin everything? Why can't they just let some things be?

You know, not every movie has to have a deep, philosophical message; sometimes a movie is just that —a movie. And a scary one at that.

The Atlantic is determined to make Jaws political, 50 years after its release. And sure, there is a message there about the greedy mayor forcing them to open the beach even though a dangerous shark is eating people, but c'mon.

It doesn't have to be about American politics; it's ok for him to be an a-hole.

The film “Jaws” came out 50 years ago this month. It portrays class divisions very differently from the novel that inspired it, in ways that “anticipated a fight that has arguably defined American politics since at least 2016,” @Tyler_A_Harper writes: https://t.co/GOjZkNR2yd — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 26, 2025

Class divisions.

Let us guess, the shark is racist because it eats people of all colors? We don't get it.

From The Atlantic"

In a cramped, $50-a-month room above a New Jersey furnace-supply company, Peter Benchley set to work on what he once said, half-jokingly, might be “a Ulysses for the 1970s.” A novel resulted from these efforts, one that Benchley considered titling The Edge of Gloom or Infinite Evil before deciding on the less dramatic but more fitting Jaws. Its plot is exquisite in its simplicity. A shark menaces Amity, a fictional, gentrifying East Coast fishing village. Chaos ensues: People are eaten. Working-class residents battle with an upper-class outsider regarding the best way to kill the shark. The fish eventually dies in an orgy of blood. And the political sympathies of the novel are clear—it sides with the townspeople, and against the arrogant, credentialed expert who tries to solve Amity’s shark problem.

You know the face you make when you're in line at the store and the old man at the front takes out a checkbook? Yeah, we just made that face.

Leave it to the over-educated morons of The Atlantic to look at a 1975 movie about a great white shark attacking a New England town and somehow make it about "class struggle." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 26, 2025

Im gonna need more than 280 characters to explain why this is a stupid take... pic.twitter.com/cUR52Xmqeh — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 26, 2025

Everything is struggle session for libs. Everything.



Liberalism is a mental disorder. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 26, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

