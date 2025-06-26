VIP
When Leftists Vote for Crap Policies That Turn Their Community to CRAP They...
GRRL, No: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Can't MATH With Ugly Claims About Melania...
Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Ira...
Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' a...
BOOM! Pete Hegseth GOES OFF on the Legacy Media's TDS, Blasts Them Right...
Rep. Monica McIver Never Thought a Sitting Congresswoman Would Face Charges ('No One...
Say WUT? Jamaal Bowman Goes On INSANE Tirade About the N-Word Causing Black...
Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts...
Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn'...
Beyond Parody: The Bulwark's Headline About SCOTUS Deportation Ruling Is a New Low,...
Off the Top Rope: Linda McMahon Slams California for Title IX Violations
CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest...
Alligator Alcatraz: Construction of Illegal Alien Detention Site Begins in the Florida Eve...
Billy Baldwin Wants to Know How Many Soldiers Will Die Due to Trump's...

Biggest LOSER Today Is Planned Parenthood: SCOTUS Rules South Carolina Can Defund PPFA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

HUGE decision for the pro-life movement from SCOTUS this morning!

Advertisement

That there was any doubt tax payers shouldn't be forced to pay for abortions is insane.

But then again, abortion is insane in general so what do we know?

From Life News:

The Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that South Carolina has the right to defund the Planned Parenthood abortion business. The pro-life state wants to be able to block taxpayer funding for the abortion business under Medicaid, but the abortion company sued to block that action. 

Today, the Supreme Court ruled South Carolina has the power to block funding. In the decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court said Medicaid laws do not give individuals the right to bring federal lawsuits against states. 

The high court’s ruling means that the state can direct Medicaid funding—funds intended to help low-income individuals obtain necessary medical assistance—to comprehensive health care rather than entities that exist primarily to perform abortions. 

“[P]rivate enforcement does not always benefit the public, not least because it requires States to divert money and attention away from social services and toward litigation,” the court wrote in its opinion. “And balancing those costs and benefits poses a question of public policy that, under our system of government, only Congress may answer.”

Recommended

Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Iran Strikes
Doug P.
Advertisement

Life wins!

And Planned Parenthood loses.

Ya' love to see it.

============================================================

Related:

GRRL, No: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Can't MATH with Ugly Claims About Melania Trump's Immigration Record

Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' and PUH-LEASE

WOOF! Jamaal Bowman Doubles DOWN with BS Story After CNN Panel Calls Him Out Over His N-Word Lies (Watch)

Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him

WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

============================================================

Tags:

ABORTION GUN CONTROL PRO-LIFE SOUTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Iran Strikes
Doug P.
GRRL, No: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Can't MATH With Ugly Claims About Melania Trump's Immigration Record
Sam J.
Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand'
Grateful Calvin
Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' and PUH-LEASE
Sam J.
Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him
Sam J.
BOOM! Pete Hegseth GOES OFF on the Legacy Media's TDS, Blasts Them Right to Their Faces
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Iran Strikes Doug P.
Advertisement