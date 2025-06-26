Biggest LOSER Today Is Planned Parenthood: SCOTUS Rules South Carolina Can Defund PPFA

HUGE decision for the pro-life movement from SCOTUS this morning!

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled in a 6-3 decision in the Medina v. Planned Parenthood case that state Medicaid programs can DEFUND Planned Parenthood.



Huge breakthrough for the cause of life. Planned Parenthood should absolutely NOT receive a dime of taxpayer money.



H/T:… pic.twitter.com/766TeWvwC2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 26, 2025

Advertisement

That there was any doubt tax payers shouldn't be forced to pay for abortions is insane.

But then again, abortion is insane in general so what do we know?

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules South Carolina Can Defund Planned Parenthood https://t.co/Pzk5rh55VQ pic.twitter.com/Ra7pTFwwgd — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 26, 2025

From Life News:

The Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that South Carolina has the right to defund the Planned Parenthood abortion business. The pro-life state wants to be able to block taxpayer funding for the abortion business under Medicaid, but the abortion company sued to block that action. Today, the Supreme Court ruled South Carolina has the power to block funding. In the decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court said Medicaid laws do not give individuals the right to bring federal lawsuits against states. The high court’s ruling means that the state can direct Medicaid funding—funds intended to help low-income individuals obtain necessary medical assistance—to comprehensive health care rather than entities that exist primarily to perform abortions. “[P]rivate enforcement does not always benefit the public, not least because it requires States to divert money and attention away from social services and toward litigation,” the court wrote in its opinion. “And balancing those costs and benefits poses a question of public policy that, under our system of government, only Congress may answer.”

Life wins!

The big loser today is Planned Parenthood. The Court ruled in Medina that South Carolina could bar public funding and that there is a right to sue. The group said that this would have "catastrophic consequences," since one-third of its revenue comes from government funding... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 26, 2025

And Planned Parenthood loses.

Ya' love to see it.

============================================================

Related:

GRRL, No: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Can't MATH with Ugly Claims About Melania Trump's Immigration Record

Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' and PUH-LEASE

WOOF! Jamaal Bowman Doubles DOWN with BS Story After CNN Panel Calls Him Out Over His N-Word Lies (Watch)

Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him

WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

============================================================