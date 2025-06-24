WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

Toddlers throw fits when they don't get their way.

They yell, stomp their feet, and might even pound on the furniture.

Sort of like Chuckles Schumer here when he's not having his demands for Iran info met by the Trump administration.

Watch:

Chuck Schumer is podium-pounding mad at The Trump admin over his demands for Iran info:



“They're ducking, they're bobbing, they're weaving. What have they got to hide!" pic.twitter.com/Ponlr4Vd0Z — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2025

He MAD.

Heh.

The question Chuckles should be asking himself is, why would the Trump administration hold anything back from Democrats? Could it be that Democrats can't be trusted NOT to leak information to bad actors because they simply hate Trump more than they love their country?

We're going with that.

Congress can't be trusted with secrets. They've proven that over and over. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) June 24, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Same energy here, bro.

He took the call from the WH, correct? — Andrea Jackson TV 📺🇺🇸 (@AJacksonTV) June 24, 2025

Correct.

Why did Schumer shoot down H.R.6586 - The No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act?

What IS HE hiding? — JP (@J_P1776) June 24, 2025

OOH OOH! WE KNOW!

The pounding seems like an act. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) June 24, 2025

He's podium-pounding FURIOUS!

Heh.

What a doofus.

In his defense, he is a hypocrite. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) June 24, 2025

Don’t trust this mfer — Gino (@GinoGonzo198) June 24, 2025

That goes without saying.

============================================================

============================================================