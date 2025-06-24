WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Toddlers throw fits when they don't get their way.

They yell, stomp their feet, and might even pound on the furniture.

Sort of like Chuckles Schumer here when he's not having his demands for Iran info met by the Trump administration.

Watch:

He MAD.

Heh.

The question Chuckles should be asking himself is, why would the Trump administration hold anything back from Democrats? Could it be that Democrats can't be trusted NOT to leak information to bad actors because they simply hate Trump more than they love their country?

We're going with that.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Same energy here, bro.

Correct.

OOH OOH! WE KNOW!

He's podium-pounding FURIOUS!

Heh.

What a doofus.

That goes without saying.

