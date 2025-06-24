THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of...
WOMP: Al Green to File Impeachment Articles AGAIN and X Has BLISTERING Thoughts; Update - FAILED Again

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:03 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

--UPDATE --

Even DEMOCRATS voted against it.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

----

Rep. Al Green announced he will be filing Articles of Impeachment against Trump. Again. And no, we don't mean again as in for a third time including all Democrats, no no, we mean again as in Al already did this once since January 20.

Surely this doofus has heard the story of the boy who cried wolf, yes?

Then again, maybe not.

We believe Al is an annoying boil on the butt of Congress and should take all the seats. 

Seriously, who keeps voting for this guy?

HAAAAA

Have we mentioned we love Hollaria? Because we do, we adore her.

Pimp cane. Hrm. You know what? We'll allow it.

Besides making a jackass of himself during Trump's address of Congress earlier this year? Not especially.

Ultimately, Trump's biggest crime as far as mouth-breahters like Green is the fact that he won. Again. They can't accept it so they throw tantrums and pretend they're doing something to safve our democracy some other happy horse crap so they don't look like the self-serving toads they are.

We see you, Al.

Unga. Bunga.

============================================================

============================================================

