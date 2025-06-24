WOMP: Al Green to File Impeachment Articles AGAIN and X Has BLISTERING Thoughts; Update - FAILED Again

--UPDATE --

BREAKING: Rep. Al Green’s sorry-ass attempt to introduce Articles of Impeachment against President Trump over his handling of Iran just failed BIG LEAGUE. 128 Democrats voted to kill the resolution. The Left is more divided & ineffective than ever before.pic.twitter.com/fBD2Y3S0hy — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) June 24, 2025

Even DEMOCRATS voted against it.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Rep. Al Green announced he will be filing Articles of Impeachment against Trump. Again. And no, we don't mean again as in for a third time including all Democrats, no no, we mean again as in Al already did this once since January 20.

Surely this doofus has heard the story of the boy who cried wolf, yes?

Then again, maybe not.

REP. GREEN: "I believe that the President of the United States has committed an impeachable act... Later today, I bring these articles of impeachment to the floor." pic.twitter.com/GxVAKUhncb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2025

We believe Al is an annoying boil on the butt of Congress and should take all the seats.

Seriously, who keeps voting for this guy?

Impeachment: so easy a caveman can do it. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 24, 2025

HAAAAA

Have we mentioned we love Hollaria? Because we do, we adore her.

If he's not swinging his pimp cane around, can we really believe him??? — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) June 24, 2025

Pimp cane. Hrm. You know what? We'll allow it.

Isn’t that two from Green?



Two?



He do anything else? — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 24, 2025

Besides making a jackass of himself during Trump's address of Congress earlier this year? Not especially.

Doesn’t he do this monthly? — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) June 24, 2025

My gosh, how many times has he been screaming “impeachment” since Jan 20th? 🤪🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 24, 2025

Ultimately, Trump's biggest crime as far as mouth-breahters like Green is the fact that he won. Again. They can't accept it so they throw tantrums and pretend they're doing something to safve our democracy some other happy horse crap so they don't look like the self-serving toads they are.

We see you, Al.

Unga. Bunga.

